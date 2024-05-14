Home Business Wire Comporium Brings Gigabit Broadband Speeds to Ridge Spring
Comporium Brings Gigabit Broadband Speeds to Ridge Spring

58 Addresses in Saluda County Connected through Comporium’s $155K Investment

GILBERT, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Fifty-eight addresses along the southern side of the Ridge Spring community now have access to Comporium’s fiber-based Gigabit services. The company has spent the past few weeks extending its fiber optic network into the community in Saluda County. Comporium constructed more than three miles of fiber optic network to serve these addresses. This project provides customers the ability to access internet speeds of up to one Gigabit per second.


These recently connected addresses are a part of a two-phase project. This step of the project required nearly $155,000 of investment and will improve the quality of life for homes and businesses in the area.

Comporium will continue its expansion work with a second phase in the Ridge Spring area. The company has already begun work on the second project which will serve more than twice the number of addresses on the northern side of this community. The company anticipates being able to begin connecting those customers in a little more than a month.

Residents and businesses in the Ridge Springs Area may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch

Comporium

803-326-7287

matt.dosch@comporium.com

