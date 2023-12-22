Comporium Awarded $51.9 Million in Grants by the SC Broadband Office

More than 6,600 Addresses Will Gain Access to Fiber-Based Gigabit Broadband Speeds

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–The South Carolina Broadband Office (SCBBO) announced this week that it was funding 17 fiber network projects through its American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund (CPF 1.0) grant program. The SCBBO awarded more than $112 million statewide. Four of those grants were awarded to Comporium totaling more than $51.9 million. Comporium will use these grants, along with its own funds, to extend advanced broadband services to customers in nine SC counties. Comporium estimates the total cost these four projects to be just shy of $78 million and that they will connect 6,610 addresses to its advanced fiber-optic network capable of delivering broadband speeds faster than 1Gbps.





“Because of our continued partnership with The South Carolina Broadband Office, we are able to bring advanced fiber optic technology to thousands of additional South Carolina households,” stated Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “Completing these four projects chosen for CPF 1.0 funds will ensure that many of our rural neighbors will have access to the high-speed broadband they need.”

Comporium is one of eight Internet Service Providers (ISPs) awarded grants by the SCBBO. This round of projects will connect over 16,000 addresses across South Carolina. All projects receiving CPF 1.0 grant funding are required to be completed by December 29, 2025. The SCBBO estimates that the eight ISPs will collectively invest more than $162 million in South Carolina’s broadband infrastructure over the next two years.

“We are incredibly excited about this first phase of CPF investments in South Carolina,” said Jim Stritzinger, Director of the SC Broadband Office. “In early 2024, we anticipate completing our CPF decisions and gearing up for the final set of ARPA investments. With these investments, ISPs are now penetrating hard-to-reach areas from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, and lives are changing by the day!”

“These grants are the culmination of months of hard work, and we greatly appreciate the continued participation of ISPs and support from Governor McMaster and the General Assembly as we work together to solve South Carolina’s digital divide,” said Andrew Bateman, Acting Executive Director of the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff. “Without their help, such rapid internet deployment would not be possible.”

As part of its efforts to promote digital equity across all its service areas, Comporium participates in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This income-based federal program allows eligible homes to get a $30 discount off regular monthly rates for internet service. More about Comporium’s services and programs is available on the company’s website at www.comporium.com. Once construction of these projects is complete, potential customers may also place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com