COMPLY Names Michael J. Stanton as New CEO

Stanton to Lead Innovation and Operational Excellence in Company’s Next Growth Phase

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COMPLY, a category leader of compliance software, consulting, and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Stanton as Chief Executive Officer. Stanton succeeds Amy Kadomatsu, who guided COMPLY through a period of substantial customer and revenue growth and will transition to the role of Board Advisor.





“ I am honored to join COMPLY, a great team that has been successfully delivering solutions to meet the critical needs of global financial services clients,” said Stanton. “ Our customers face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape that demands innovative solutions and COMPLY is positioned with its combination of regulatory technology, services, and education to empower compliance teams to mitigate risk and enable growth. I am thrilled to lead the company’s next phase of growth and expansion as we focus on delivering ongoing product innovation and increasing customer delight.”

Stanton brings more than 25 years of experience leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies through transformational growth with a reputation for delivering product innovation and a focus on customer experience. He joins COMPLY from FTV Capital where he served as an operating advisor working with a range of FinTech and B2B SaaS businesses. Prior to FTV Capital, Stanton was Chief Financial Officer at Diligent Corporation, a leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance SaaS provider that he helped grow from $90 million to more than $600 million in revenue.

“ It has been my immense honor to lead COMPLY, and I am proud of our team’s many achievements, including delivering 400% ARR growth over the last three years,” said Amy Kadomatsu, outgoing CEO and COMPLY Board Advisor. “ I am thrilled to be passing the baton to Michael, a leader who cares deeply about serving customers and empowering teams. With Michael’s operational skills, vision, and integrity I’m confident COMPLY will reach new levels of growth under his leadership and drive impact in the compliance field.”

“ Michael’s appointment as CEO of COMPLY is an exciting move for the company and the regulatory compliance technology space,” said Roy Liao, Principal at K1 Investment Management. “ He has distinguished himself as an accomplished operator with the ability to couple product vision with operational discipline to drive sustainable growth. With Michael at the helm, COMPLY is well-positioned to extend its product leadership and empower compliance teams through innovative software solutions. We’d also like to thank Amy for her leadership over the past several years in getting COMPLY to this point. Michael and the COMPLY team have our full support as they embark on this next chapter.”

COMPLY is capitalizing on increasing demand for regulatory compliance solutions by extending its product range, sector coverage, and advanced analytics capabilities. The company currently provides its comprehensive enterprise compliance platform, serving over 7,000 customers, including large broker-dealers, hedge funds, and registered investment advisers.

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services, and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – supports more than 7,000 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities, and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales. Learn more at COMPLY.com.

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. With over $14.9 billion of assets under management, K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 120 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since the inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 200 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as accessiBe, Checkmarx, COMPLY, ControlUp, Emburse, Employ, Granicus, Onit, Rethink, Reveal, simPRO, Smarsh and Zapproved.

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

