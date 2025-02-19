Compliance Group Joins Veeva Services Partner Program to Deliver Implementation Support, Validation, and Post-Implementation Support Services

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CSA_Validation--Compliance Group (CG), a leading provider of quality excellence solutions for life science manufacturers, is excited to announce it has joined the Veeva Services Partner Program. Key service areas are implementation support, validation, and post-implementation support services, including release management, 24/7 support, and organizational change management (OCM). Compliance Group aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology companies through this partnership, optimizing system performance.

“ Mutual customers are benefiting from staff augmentation resources and services for Veeva Vault applications, including Veeva Quality Cloud. Joining Veeva’s Services Partner Program will allow CG to enhance the level of service and support provided to clients,” said Program Management Director, Caroline Honold.

Implementation Support Services for Veeva Vault

In support of CG’s mission to enable the fastest path to quality excellence, CG’s trained Veeva experts apply best practices in Veeva Vault to support compliance. CG’s methodology includes robust data migration, using the FDA’s streamlined CSA validation approach, and modern adoption techniques for accelerated scale and value.

Post-Implementation Support Services for Veeva Vault

CG’s post-implementation support services will help ensure streamlined operations. CG will provide supplemental ongoing application management services for customers using quality, clinical, and RIM applications. These services include dedicated 24/7 support to tackle challenges like managing complex Vault deployments across departments, handling ongoing maintenance and updates, integrating new features to ensure customers stay ahead, and ensuring data integrity and security. CG Veeva Certified Administrators will collaborate with Veeva Product Support on behalf of customers and assist in post-deployment application reconfigurations as needed.

About Compliance Group:

Compliance Group helps life science manufacturers create the most efficient path to quality excellence by delivering expertise, processes, and technology. CG specializes in providing comprehensive solutions that streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance overall system performance.

As a Veeva partner, Compliance Group is dedicated to advancing the life sciences industry and offering leading validation and post-implementation services to meet its customers' evolving needs.

For more information about the partnership and services, please contact:

Compliance Group Inc

info@complianceg.com

+1 609 431 5508