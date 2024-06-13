Complander Launches New Feature to Help Staff-Level Employees Negotiate Their Offers

Complander now collects offer letter data to help jobseekers benchmark how their offers compare to real-time market data

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Complander, the premier compensation data provider for staff-level employees of private companies and investment firms, today announced the launch of a new feature to help jobseekers evaluate job offers against real-time market data. The new offering combines Complander’s existing private capital market compensation data with employee-reported offer letter data, making it the first platform for staff-level employees to compare their compensation and job offers to the rest of the market. Now, jobseekers will have equal footing when negotiating their base salaries, bonuses, and equity or carried interest for their next role using vetted, trustworthy data specific to their industry, type of firm, location and more.





Jobseekers who have received an offer letter for a particular position in either a private company or investment firm can complete the online survey to find out if their offer is competitive. Once they’ve input their information and verified their account, users can view compensation data for the 25th and 75th percentiles for their role (and similar roles) at no cost. This includes base pay, bonuses, total cash and long term incentive such as equity or carried interest. This allows users to see how their job offer compares to the market for the same role, and the ability to customize based on filters such as region and industry or type of firm.

“Complander was founded to meet the demand of individuals in the private market to have a dedicated resource to benchmark and evaluate their compensation, as well as understand the intricacies of private company and investment firm compensation,” said Morgan Thelander, founder and chief entrepreneur of Complander. “Long term incentives, like equity and carried interest, can generate meaningful wealth for people, depending on the success of the company or firm. That’s why we’re invested in providing a tool to address the unique needs of employees within the private capital markets so they can make more informed decisions when negotiating their pay.”

“When I first started J.Thelander Consulting and began running compensation surveys, there was nobody else covering the entire private capital markets,” said Jody Thelander, CEO and founder of J.Thelander Consulting. “We started with private companies and expanded to investment firms, providing real-time data and analysis on all aspects of compensation to help companies hire, retain and grow talent successfully. Now, we’re taking this one step further, leveraging decades of data to provide future leaders with a dedicated resource for their own compensation – making us the only firm to offer this level of verified, real-time data for employees within the private capital markets.”

About Complander

Complander, a J.Thelander Consulting company, was founded in 2020 by Jody and Morgan Thelander, a mother-daughter duo. Complander is the only online resource that provides verified compensation data for more than 170 staff-level positions within private companies and investment firms. This helps entry level job seekers understand the complexities of private market compensation packages, including the split between cash and equity and cash and carry. This data is available across all major industries and regions, along with offer letter data. For more information visit www.complander.com.

