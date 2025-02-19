CompassMSP Earns SonicWall’s Prestigious 2025 Managed Security Partner of the Year Award

Recognizing Our Leadership in Cybersecurity Innovation and Client Protection

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#sonicwall--CompassMSP is proud to formally announce we have been recognized as SonicWall’s 2025 Managed Security Partner of the Year. This award highlights our dedication to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect small to mid-sized businesses from today’s evolving threats.

The SonicWall Partner Awards recognize organizations that consistently provide top-tier security and security offerings. As a trusted SonicWall partner, CompassMSP is dedicated to equipping clients with cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and proactive support to address emerging threats.

"We are honored to receive SonicWall's 2025 Managed Security Partner of the Year Award,” said Ari Santiago, CEO, CompassMSP. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that safeguard businesses of all sizes against evolving threats. Our partnership with SonicWall has provided our clients with cutting-edge technologies and proactive support, ensuring their operations remain secure and resilient."

“For over 30 years, SonicWall's success has been tied to the achievements of our valued partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We are deeply appreciative of our thriving community of 17,000 partners and distributors, and we are thrilled to recognize those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who embody our core values and are dedicated to providing world-class SonicWall security to organizations around the globe.”

SonicWall’s Partner Awards highlight exceptional service and innovation from their global network of partners. By leveraging SonicWall’s world-class solutions, CompassMSP continues to empower clients with the tools and expertise to secure their systems and safeguard their businesses.

To see all the winners, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

About CompassMSP

CompassMSP is a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses to reach their full potential. With a client-centric approach, we deliver tailored technology solutions that drive efficiency, enhance security, and foster innovation. Our comprehensive suite of services includes proactive IT management, robust cybersecurity measures, cloud solutions, and strategic IT consulting. At CompassMSP, we are committed to ensuring our clients' success by providing reliable, responsive, and forward-thinking IT support. For more information, visit www.compassmsp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and small and mid-sized businesses—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

