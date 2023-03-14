Compass One Healthcare and Relay Partner to Increase Workforce Efficiency and Patient Satisfaction in Food and Support Services for Hospitals and Health Systems

Leading healthcare support services company employs cutting-edge cloud software to place data at the core of operations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Compass One Healthcare (Compass One), a leading healthcare support services company, announced its partnership with Relay, a cloud-based technology platform that helps frontline teams improve communications, employee safety, and real-time operational intelligence so they can better understand performance and increase efficiency. Deploying Relay is a reinforcement of Compass One’s commitment to delivering high quality outcomes and enhancing patient satisfaction in hospitals and health systems nationwide.





The partnership will empower both team members and hospital leaders with actionable data linked to workforce efficiency and patient satisfaction. With real-time location tracking, cloud connectivity, and military grade durability, Relay allows for real-time communication between food and support service teams and provides data to better coordinate hospital logistics and service. The use of Relay also eliminates the need for two-way radios or unreliable mobile devices that experience connectivity issues due to lack of coverage and firewalls within healthcare environments.

“Relay is a communications and data collection tool that keeps our frontline employees connected and gives them the resources they need to provide exceptional and efficient care and service from delivering meals to transporting patients,” said Saima Khan, SVP of Compass One Healthcare Digital. “Relay’s platform delivers a robust data set directly aligned with leading indicators that predict and inform patient satisfaction scores.”

Compass One, through its two premier healthcare support services companies, Morrison Healthcare and Crothall Healthcare, first piloted Relay through its food services team at Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital in early 2022. Visibility into route optimization increased the timeliness of meal deliveries by 36% within the first 90 days of the deployment. The system has since been launched in more than 20 other hospitals, with more expected in the next two years. In addition to the use of Relay for dining solutions, the technology is currently being piloted in Patient Transportation services and will soon roll out in additional service lines across Compass One.

As part of the exclusive partnership between Relay and Compass One, Relay’s Operational Intelligence platform will be integrated with proprietary systems to drive standardized reporting and benchmarking for hospital leadership, including tools to support nursing staff with real-time meal delivery status updates used in restaurant food delivery.

“Compass One Healthcare is dedicated to innovation and a data-driven approach to supporting their clients and the patients they serve,” said Chris Chuang, CEO of Relay. We’re excited to help drive these efforts through our cloud technology, as our mission is to help frontline businesses digitally transform the way they work, providing them with cloud-based software solutions that unite, simplify, and improve the efficiency of their operations.”

About Compass One Healthcare

Compass One Healthcare’s branded sectors, Morrison Healthcare (food and nutrition services) and Crothall Healthcare (support services) provide exceptional expertise in 45 states and 2,100 hospital and health systems. With more than 50,000 engaged team members, we focus on delivering quality, value, and exceptional patient experience through our specialized services.

About Relay

Relay is a cloud-based technology platform that helps frontline teams (80% of the global workforce) improve communications, increase employee safety and digitize their physical workflows to become more data-driven and efficient. A product of the team behind Republic Wireless, Relay is similarly disrupting the market by giving frontline workers the modern tools they need to be successful and frontline leaders the actionable real-time data they need to track performance and improve their operations. Software has not yet transformed the frontline world, and Relay is on a mission to change that. For more information, visit www.relaypro.com.

Contacts

Tom Hughes



404-236-7934



Tom.Hughes@compass-usa.com