Comparably Selects Sectigo for 2024 Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#certificatemanagement–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has been recognized once again as a best place to work, this time by winning the Comparably Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Team awards. The company was similarly honored in March when it secured the top spot for Best Company Outlook and Best HR Teams awards.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and reputation provider and one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding, workplace culture, and compensation. Each quarter, Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.

“I am thrilled that we have been recognized for creating a company our employees love to be a part of,” said Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss. “We are proud to be acknowledged globally, not only as the leader in CLM, but also for our deliberate efforts to provide employees with career growth opportunities that challenge and excite them. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do, and our company and workforce reflect the positive outcomes we deliver to our customers and partners every day.”

Comparably selects winners from thousands of companies based on employee feedback submitted over a 12-month period. The Best Career Growth award honors companies that are rated highly by their employees for offering exceptional career growth opportunities, with these opportunities including promotions, personal and professional development programs, and the overall ability for employees to advance within the company. The Best Leadership Team award highlights organizations where employees rate their leaders highly for their effectiveness, vision, transparency, and ability to inspire and support their teams.

“Sectigo’s leadership team focuses on each employee’s unique experience, knowing that every employee deserves our support to achieve their personal best. We are truly made up of the best people, the best technology, and the best leaders around the world,” said Julie Gettys, Chief People Officer at Sectigo. “We are proud of the exceptional talent on our teams who continue to grow and develop, which has become a competitive differentiator as we lead the industry in innovative CLM solutions. Winning these Comparable awards for another quarter and seeing our employees continue to rate the organization so highly is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our core values: support, excellence, collaboration, teamwork, integrity, growth, and openness.”

Sectigo continues to hire for new positions throughout the organization. There has never been a better time to join our dynamic company, so check out our open positions — you’ll be glad you did.

