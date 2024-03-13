Company Badges Are Now Available Across All Major Digital Wallets for NFC Access at Stream Realty Partners’ RiverSouth Austin

Powered by SwiftConnect and Wavelynx, company badges in digital wallets allow employees and tenants to access Austin’s smartest building with a simple tap of their mobile device.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$apple #accesscontrol–SwiftConnect, a leader in connected access enablement, and Wavelynx, a provider of interoperable and secure access solutions, today announced that Stream Realty Partners’ RiverSouth has launched the use of company badges across all major digital wallets for seamless NFC access at the smartest building in Austin, Texas. RiverSouth employees and tenants can now add their company badges to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet and use their iPhone, Apple Watch, Android device, and Galaxy Phone to conveniently and securely access the building’s parking garage, elevator destination dispatch kiosks, smart lockers, and amenities, including the gym.









“We aim to give the people at RiverSouth the most appealing experiences that enrich their digital-first lifestyles, while delivering the ‘cool factor’ of using a smartphone or smartwatch to access our building with remarkable ease,” said Eric Herron, Managing Director of Development and Construction at RiverSouth. “Making NFC access available in digital wallets from all of the major providers is an innovation that will change the way everyone can navigate our corporate building and spaces.”

Mobile credentials are provisioned to digital wallets using RiverSouth’s App available for download from the App Store and Google Play. The use of an iPhone, Apple Watch, Android device, or Galaxy Phone enables access transactions that are safe, convenient, and secure. Mobile credentials in digital wallets also remove the need and burden for employees and tenants to carry and use a plastic ID card, which can easily be lost, stolen, or spoofed. RiverSouth can issue mobile credentials remotely to a user’s device, eliminating the need to print physical cards for a more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternative for access management.

“Our connected access capabilities provide RiverSouth with the ability to seamlessly integrate all of the business systems used for physical access to create a delightful user journey, improve operational efficiency through remote and centralized management, and enhance security,” said Matt Kopel, co-CEO of SwiftConnect. “The beauty of SwiftConnect’s AccessCloud platform is that it integrates with a building’s existing readers, access control systems, and identity technologies to bring on-demand and self-service mobile access experiences to employees and tenants of trophy buildings and major corporations worldwide.”

Wavelynx and SwiftConnect collaborated with a broad ecosystem of partners to ensure 100% mobile use case support throughout RiverSouth. The parking garage is equipped with credential readers from rf IDEAS, interior and exterior doors are controlled with Wavelynx readers, and the RiverSouth locker room is outfitted with state-of-the-art smart lockers by Vecos. SwiftConnect integrated all the hardware and solutions to work seamlessly with RiverSouth’s access control system and Wavelynx credentials.

“We’re proud to be a part of the first deployment of all major digital wallets to provide a great experience for users at RiverSouth,” said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx. “The deployment leverages NXP’s MIFARE technology to deliver an intuitive, private, and secure access transaction when a user presents their smartphone or smartwatch to a Wavelynx or supported device. This is a perfect example of the type of interoperability and choice that Wavelynx provides via our reliable readers, versatile credentials, and extensive partnerships.”

The introduction of corporate badges in the RiverSouth mobile app is part of Stream Realty Partners’ and QuadReal’s dedication to optimize cost, improve the building environment, and create unparalleled user experiences.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin, TX; Boca Raton, FL; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine, CA; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville, TN; Orange County, CA; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and South Florida. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,400 professionals and now completes more than $8.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is the leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial and professional services, life sciences, technology, and other leading organizations, our platform integrates with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide authorized access to everything, everywhere through centralized access management. We provide a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better. For more information, visit www.swiftconnect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wavelynx

Wavelynx was founded in 2013 on the belief that simplicity and flexibility are the best path forward to simplify the integration of legacy, current, and future technologies. We provide an open and secure access control platform that allows businesses to modernize authentication technology at the pace and path that is right for them. We believe that credentials should seamlessly integrate into your workflows, that key management should be simpler to administer, and that migration should be at the pace and path that is right for your business. Our reader and credential solutions free businesses from the constraints of proprietary access control systems through flexibility, choice, and control. With Wavelynx, customers have greater freedom to modernize their authentication technology for any endpoint, any system, and any business. For more information, visit www.wavelynx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

