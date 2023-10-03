CommunityWFM to Showcase Latest Release of its Contact Center Workforce Management Solution at Zoomtopia 2023

New Capabilities Include Automation, Security, and Distinct Multilingual Functionality to Further Support Zoom Contact Center Customers

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommunityWFM, one of the premier contact center workforce management software solutions in the industry, is debuting its most recent software release to the public as an Opal Sponsor of the Zoomtopia 2023 conference. Located in San Jose, CA on October 3-4, Zoomtopia is the annual celebration of customers, partners, and communities who rely on the Zoom product suite for business success. The event is hybrid with both online and in person components.





The partnership between Zoom Contact Center and CommunityWFM, originally announced in November 2022, has led to joint customer engagements and unique business opportunities for both companies. With a native integration between the two products, there are distinct advantages of having a combined CommunityWFM and Zoom Contact Center solution.

“We love the workforce management solution provided by CommunityWFM,” said Jason Eversole from Robinson & Henry P.C., a Zoom Contact Center customer. “It has provided insight into a lot of our staffing situations, and we have seen a 25% increase in adhering to our service level agreements.”

The presence of CommunityWFM at Zoomtopia will allow the company to share information about its new product update in person for the first time. With the product now translated into three new languages, offering forward thinking security solutions, and having additional automated scheduling functionality, it continues to drive innovation in the contact center workforce management industry.

“Zoomtopia is the ideal place for launching new product features and functionality in a conference setting,” said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM. “Our work with the Zoom Contact Center team over the past year has led to mutual success and we look forward to continuing to build upon our already strong relationship.”

CommunityWFM will also have a presence in the exhibit hall at Zoomtopia where it will be sharing information about its forecasting, scheduling, adherence, intraday management, and mobile app workforce management solutions to conference attendees.

The latest version of CommunityWFM, which will be on display at Zoomtopia, is now available to everyone. You can request a demo of either the Essentials or Enterprise product at https://www.communitywfm.com/request-a-demo.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

To learn more about the product or to join our reseller network, visit us at www.CommunityWFM.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

