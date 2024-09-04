CommunityWFM Solidifies Strategic Partnership Capabilities with New Vice President Role

The addition of Crystal Joramo as Vice President Strategic Alliances enables CommunityWFM to meet the rapidly increasing demand for their solution.

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommunityWFM, one of the premier contact center workforce management software solutions in the industry, today announced the hiring of Crystal Joramo, Vice President Strategic Alliances.





Widely respected as one of the most proven and dedicated channel partnership leaders in the contact center industry, Crystal brings extensive experience to CommunityWFM. With a career spanning more than twenty years across two industry leaders – Avaya and Mitel – the expertise displayed by Crystal during her previous tenures was a key driver for success in both companies. Her breadth of knowledge enables Crystal to specialize in developing and maintaining critical, revenue positive partner relationships with leading contact center cloud technology organizations.

“We are thrilled to add Crystal as a cornerstone leadership employee for facilitating our partner growth initiatives at CommunityWFM,” said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM. “Her reputation is unmatched in the industry and will enable us to pursue strategic partner relationships that align with our product vision and company culture.”

With two products sold through channel partner relationships, Enterprise and Essentials, forming stable and mutually beneficial partnerships is paramount to the success of CommunityWFM. The Vice President Strategic Alliances role is dedicated to the pursuit, growth, and long-term management of these important relationships to ensure they drive value for both CommunityWFM and the partner.

“Joining the CommunityWFM team is an exciting next step in my career path,” said Crystal Joramo, Vice President Strategic Alliances at CommunityWFM. “I am eager to execute our go-to-market strategy by leveraging my broad network of partners to deliver impactful solutions, achieve exceptional customer outcomes, and capitalize on the unique opportunities made available within CommunityWFM.”

The company is set to add more accomplished personnel as it continues its growth and momentum into 2025. Please contact us to learn more about the hiring or for additional information about partner programs and opportunities.

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

