Community Technology Cooperative (CTC) Celebrates the Advancement of Health Equity Through Transformative Epic Implementation in 12 Community Health Centers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Technology Cooperative (CTC) is celebrating the anniversary of a journey it began a year ago to advance health equity in community health centers through the implementation and installation of the industry leading software platform Epic, in 12 facilities across Massachusetts.


This technological upgrade, done in partnership with the leaders of those community health centers, is positively impacting health care outcomes for their thousands of members on a daily basis.

“Our decision to implement Epic was driven by our vision: To improve health and equity for under-resourced communities through technology,” said Karen Serrago, Chief Information Officer at Community Technology Cooperative. “Epic has transformed daily operations, enhanced efficiencies, streamlined processes, and provided our health centers with valuable insights to improve patient care.”

CTC remains dedicated to maximizing the full potential of Epic for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Future plans include the expansion of its patient portal to Portuguese, leveraging AI to improve clinician efficiency, and enabling direct scheduling for patients.

“We are also investing heavily in expanding our population health capabilities and reporting in areas of special interest to health centers, such as care management and FQHC-specific categories, such as UDS,” said Serrago.

“Implementing Epic with CTC has given us a wealth of new and real-time information to improve patient care. That’s incredibly important,” said Maria Celli, Deputy CEO, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, Board Chair at CTC, and CTC’s representative on Epic’s FQHC Advisory Council. “Equally important, we are an active participant in shared decision-making because all CTC customers have a seat on the Board.”

ABOUT COMMUNITY TECHNOLOGY COOPERATIVE (CTC)

Community Technology Cooperative (CTC) is a non-profit, FQHC-governed subsidiary of Community Care Cooperative (C3). CTC currently has 12 FQHCs that live on Epic, providing more than 1.5 million ambulatory, dental, behavioral health, vision, and other visits and more than 300,000 prescription dispenses. Our goal is to deliver a best-in-class Epic experience for health centers, their value-based contract goals, and their diverse communities of patients.

