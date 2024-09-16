CommScope Wins Three Gold Cabling Innovators Awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine

VisiPORT, GigaREACH XL and GigaSPEED XL5 Solutions Recognized for Outstanding Excellence

CLAREMONT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GigaREACHXL—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, has earned three Gold awards for its VisiPORT™, GigaREACH™ XL and GigaSPEED XL5™ solutions in the 2024 Cabling Innovators Awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine. Recognizing cabling and communications technology products, programs, and applications within the structured cabling industry, the Innovators Awards are determined by a panel of senior third-party judges based on outstanding innovation, value, sustainability, collaboration and impact.





“All three of these solutions from CommScope earned Gold level awards, indicating they are recognized as excellent innovations that deliver clear benefits and make substantial improvements over other products and systems in use,” stated Patrick McLaughlin, Chief Editor at Cabling Installation & Maintenance. “Solutions like these represent the best products and systems available today.”

CommScope’s SYSTIMAX® GigaREACH XL Cat 6 solution provides users with a practical and non-disruptive way to extend their Power over Ethernet systems well beyond 100 meters—and to do so using a trusted brand name with a history of performance excellence. GigaREACH XL reliably supports 100MbE and 90W PoE up to 200 meters, 1GbE and 90W power up to 150 meters (50% longer than Cat 6), and 10MbE/90W up to 250 meters.

The SYSTIMAX GigaSPEED XL5 solution is a reliable, cost-effective Category 6 solution that allows users to step up from 1-Gbit/sec to 2.5- and 5-Gbits/sec to feed wireless LANs’ multi-gigabit transmission capabilities.

The VisiPORT solution continues CommScope’s history of delivering efficiency-enhancing solutions to data center operators. The VisiPORT hardware solution for automated port monitoring provides network managers with the ability to manage their capacity instantaneously, and to enable the security of their physical-layer infrastructure.

“Our solution engineering teams have a long history of bringing products to market that make a real difference,” noted Luc Adriaenssens, VP Enterprise Business at CommScope. “We’re proud that their efforts have earned Cabling Innovators Awards for the third year in a row.”

