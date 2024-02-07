CommScope to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29

CLAREMONT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestorRelations–CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.





The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

The webcast replay will be archived on CommScope’s website for a limited time following the conference call.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.



Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

Financial Contact:

Massimo DiSabato, CommScope



Massimo.Disabato@commscope.com