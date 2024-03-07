CommScope To Increase U.S. Based Manufacturing Capabilities for Fiber Connectivity Products

Production will create enough capacity to support demand due to BEAD funded projects, beginning summer of 2024

CLAREMONT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BABA—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today it plans to expand production for its fiber-optic connectivity product portfolio. The manufacturing expansion will help address the projected increase in demand for Build America Buy America (BABA) compliant products manufactured and assembled in the U.S. The expansion will occur at CommScope’s existing facilities that drive manufacturing for its broadband portfolio.





The increased production will focus on CommScope’s fiber-optic connectivity products and solutions that target faster installation and more efficient construction of rural broadband networks. CommScope is committed to supporting its partners and customers with full end-to-end network solutions. Key products such as Fiber Optic Splice Closures (FOSC®), fiber distribution cabinets and connectorized hardened and non-hardened fiber terminals will meet the BABA domestic preference. Preparations are currently being implemented and production is planned to meet industry demand as soon as Q3 of 2024.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our partners and customers as they access federal and state funding subject to BABA domestic preference requirements. We are eager to expand the U.S. manufacturing capacity of our fiber connectivity portfolio to support our partners and customers and the efforts to bring broadband to everyone,” stated Koen ter Linde, SVP & president, Connectivity & Cable Solutions. “As a U.S. manufacturer for over half a century with a focus on broadband network solutions, we’ve long been a proponent of bridging the digital divide. Regardless of what your network architecture is or what challenges you face, CommScope has solutions to help.”

This expansion will continue to build on CommScope’s success in rural applications having previously shipped over 2 million FOSC units in the U.S. over the past two years, which includes projects funded by the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) as well as other government funded initiatives to provide internet for all.

CommScope already produces an array of BABA compliant products and solutions at its U.S. manufacturing locations. The expansion will further augment CommScope’s BABA compliant portfolio, which is led by its HeliARC™ fiber-optic cable solution. Additional details on CommScope’s BABA compliant portfolio and timelines will be available later in Q1, allowing partners and customers to plan their upcoming government funded projects. Details on availability can be obtained through CommScope’s local sales representatives.

CommScope is thankful to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for working with the industry and for the opportunity to collaborate throughout this process. We look forward to providing Broadband for Everyone™ solutions.

