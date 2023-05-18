CommScope Launches New HomeVantage Fiber Gateways and ONUs at ANGA COM

—Economical Design and Open-Source Portfolio of PON Solutions Elevates Service Providers’ Connected Home Experience Offerings—

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$COMM #connectivity—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in home networks, announced today the launch of its new HomeVantage™ line of fiber gateways and optical network units (ONUs).

The portfolio expansion of fiber gateways provides a cost-effective solution for service providers to deliver the full 2.5Gbps broadband speed of GPON around the home. With offerings that include both one device and two-device solutions, the gateways enable reliable, single platform delivery of voice-over-IP (VoIP), data, and broadcast-quality streaming video. This new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways includes:

HomeVantage NVG578M1 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6

HomeVantage NVG578M2 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, with enhanced Wi-Fi®

HomeVantage NVG568M2 Ethernet Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, for use with a separate ONU/ONT

“We’re excited to debut our new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways that enable our service provider partners to consistently elevate the connected home experience,” stated Ken Haase, vice president of product management, CommScope Home Networks. “HomeVantage home networking solutions are economically designed to provide cost-effective solutions for service providers with the ability to continually deliver next generation features and advanced consumer services to the home.”

CommScope is also launching at the event a range of XGS-PON passive optical network (PON) data ONUs with optional voice services to deliver up to 10Gbps symmetrical broadband services over fiber. Requiring minimal setup and configuration to enable operation, it is designed for off-the-shelf plug and play installation in indoor commercial and residential customer premises. The ONU offerings include:

HomeVantage N670 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU

HomeVantage N675 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU with voice

CommScope home PON solutions are standards compliant and interoperable with leading OLT vendors, including CommScope’s FLX™ cloud-to-edge next-generation PON solution.

Providing cost-effective solutions to service providers, the HomeVantage fiber gateways are complemented with Wi-Fi adaptors and extenders to deliver whole-home, high-performance Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, HomeVantage home networking solutions are integrated with leading Wi-Fi management solutions to deliver an optimal end-user experience.

CommScope’s HomeVantage home networking solutions is a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. These solutions offer the best features from the open-source RDK-B and OpenWrt communities with carrier-grade enhancements to meet the growing demands of the service provider industry. It delivers leading-edge services and features and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and offers the flexibility to add and remove containerized applications without the need to update the gateway platform software.

These additions to the HomeVantage portfolio follow our sustainability principles found in all CommScope Home Networks products, namely:

Use of Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for casings

Elimination of single-use plastics in packaging

Low-power hardware

Efficient transportation options

CommScope Home Networks will be showcasing the new HomeVantage line of gateways at ANGA COM, May 23-25, Cologne, Germany.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

