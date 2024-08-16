CommScope is Showcasing the Path to Better Network Operation at NCTC’s The Independent Show 2024

CommScope solutions empower independent service providers to optimize, modernize, and monetize their current network assets

CLAREMONT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheIndependentShow2024—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced that it will demonstrate its solutions at the upcoming NCTC The Independent Show 2024, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee from August 19 to August 22. CommScope will demonstrate how it enables network solutions that can optimize, modernize and monetize independent service providers’ existing network assets.





CommScope will showcase D3.1Enhanced (D3.1E) functionality; the company’s modular IP video solution; and an enhanced product portfolio strengthened with additional products as a result of CommScope’s recent acquisition of Casa Systems’ cable assets, which include the vCCAP virtual CMTS and QAM video solution.

“In today’s competitive business environment, it’s more important than ever for service providers to get the most out of their current network assets,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & President, Access Network Solutions. “The solutions we’re showcasing at the NCTC Independent Show offer evolutionary paths to streaming IP video and premium gigabit services, enabling independent service providers to remain competitive without having to invest large sums in costly network upgrades or new network construction. Instead, they can leverage their current network assets, perform a few cost-effective upgrades or deployments at their own pace and budget, and still significantly improve both the quality and the efficiency of the services they offer to their subscribers.”

Stop by CommScope Booth #114 to learn how we can help service providers improve their networks:

Optimizing and Monetizing HFC Cable Access Networks with D3.1E

D3.1E functionality expands the downstream OFDM capacity in 85/102 MHz mid-split and 204/258 MHz high-split DOCSIS® 3.1 networks by surgically deploying next-generation DOCSIS 3.1+ or DOCSIS 4.0 CPE devices in homes subscribed to the highest service tier. While standard DOCSIS 3.1 operation supports a maximum of two OFDM channels, D3.1E functionality supports as many as five OFDM channels. With this optimized OFDM support, independent service providers can offer service tiers with speeds of up to 8 Gbps in the downstream without major network upgrades or substantial new equipment deployments.

Modernizing Video Delivery: CommScope’s IP Video Solution

CommScope’s IP video solution modernizes and streamlines video delivery networks by leveraging industry-standard encoding, packaging, and distribution protocols for content, as well as leveraging subscribers’ IP clients and IP set-top boxes, to provide end-to-end IP video support in on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid IP video architectures. CommScope’s IP video solution architecture encompasses back-office, video packaging, and data plane functions in a modular design, which enables independent service providers to migrate each portion of their video architectures to IP video incrementally, or to deploy an end-to-end IP video architecture straightaway.

The IP video solution also supports bandwidth optimization by reclaiming portions of the RF spectrum previously dedicated to single carrier QAM (SC-QAM) video delivery; moving off SC-QAM operation increases network capacities and speeds, especially when deployed in conjunction with D3.1E.

A Strengthened Product Portfolio: Casa Systems Products

CommScope will highlight expanded product portfolios enhanced by the acquisition of Casa Systems’ cable assets, including the vCCAP virtual CMTS and QAM delivery platform. vCCAP supports Remote PHY Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) deployments, which extend the edge of the network into nodes equipped with modular Remote PHY Devices (RPDs). The Casa C100G CMTS, a hardware-based cable asset acquired by CommScope, also supports D3.1E functionality. CommScope is currently the only vendor offering full solutions for all four of the major DOCSIS access architectures: Integrated CCAP, Remote PHY with a physical CCAP core, Remote PHY with a virtual CCAP core, and Remote MACPHY.

