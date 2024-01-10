CommScope Completes Divestiture of Home Networks Business to Vantiva

CLAREMONT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today the closing of the transaction to sell its Home Networks Business to Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI.)





The Company previously announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the transaction on October 3, 2023.

The Company expects the impact of the divestiture to be immaterial to its adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis. The Company will provide additional information about the transaction’s impact on its fiscal year 2024 outlook during the next quarterly earnings call.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

