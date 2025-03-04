CommonWell Health Alliance Launches Healthcare Marketplace To Advance Interoperability

The CommonWell Marketplace serves up turnkey solutions to bridge gaps in health exchange connectivity and innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommonWell Health Alliance announced today it is launching the CommonWell Marketplace, a platform designed to connect healthcare providers with innovative solutions that enhance interoperability and improve patient care. The Marketplace will serve as a one-stop shop for leading-edge technologies and services, empowering healthcare organizations to optimize their nationwide health data exchange priorities.

“CommonWell is the foundational infrastructure for health data exchange and interoperability,” said Paul L. Wilder, Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. “Our new Marketplace makes it simple to layer on additional capabilities and benefits custom to the needs of our members, allowing the entire network to work more effectively and efficiently and ultimately advance interoperability nationwide.”

Instead of requiring healthcare organizations to develop and manage complex, custom integrations on their own, the Marketplace enables CommonWell members to seamlessly adopt prequalified services through the existing exchange network. The vision extends beyond just one vendor or solution — any organization offering relevant services can plug into the Marketplace. This approach ensures that CommonWell members have access to a broad range of trusted solutions without the burden of managing integrations independently.

By prioritizing simplicity and seamless integration, the Marketplace empowers organizations to connect the dots faster and drive meaningful collaboration — without the friction of traditional integration efforts. Members can easily find and evaluate vetted tools and services that are trusted by and familiar with CommonWell. The platform is also designed for instant compatibility, requiring no additional development work from members. Developed in collaboration with ELLKAY and piloted with Clinical Architecture, the Marketplace helps deliver:

Cross-compatible standards – The Marketplace supports Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources ® (FHIR ® ) and XCA, ensuring broad interoperability across healthcare ecosystems by improving data usability, including deduplication, normalization, Continuity of Care Document (CCD) to FHIR, and FHIR to CCD.

(FHIR ) and XCA, ensuring broad interoperability across healthcare ecosystems by improving data usability, including deduplication, normalization, Continuity of Care Document (CCD) to FHIR, and FHIR to CCD. Clinician and provider optimization – Members can use the Marketplace to add or improve data visualizations and analytics.

Comprehensive, supplemental datasets – Social drivers of health (SDOH), labs, and pharmacy information can be added into health datasets using Marketplace resources.

Ease of authorization – Authorizations can be streamlined through Marketplace services and support for purposes of user responder logins and transaction tracking.

"The introduction of the CommonWell Marketplace simplifies the approach to achieving interoperability, reducing the need for the development of custom integrations and empowering our organization to focus on helping providers deliver exceptional patient care while ensuring seamless data exchange," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "We are excited to see these advancements come to fruition and reinforce our shared mission to support successful providers, empower patients, and ultimately create healthier communities."

CommonWell Health Alliance is one of only eight Qualified Health Information Networks® (QHINs®) and continues to innovate by adding new use cases to leverage CommonWell network and interoperability services, including FHIR.

The CommonWell network enables the federated exchange of patient information across the nation, representing more than 261 million unique individuals. To date, it has facilitated the exchange of more than 10.8 billion healthcare records.

For more information about CommonWell Health Alliance, please visit commonwellalliance.org.

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a nonprofit member-driven alliance and Qualified Health Information Network. The organization is dedicated to the secure and seamless flow of health information to improve patient care and the vision that all health data should be available to clinicians, care teams, and patients, regardless of where care occurs. Learn more at https://www.commonwellalliance.org/ or connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Copyright information and application note:

Copyright items to be used in marketing materials/updates with the exception of press releases.

CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell logo are registered trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.

CommonWell Health Alliance Press Contact:

Courtney Baker

Phone: (517) 930-2626

Email: courtney@commonwellalliance.org