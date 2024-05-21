Commonwealth Expands Advisor Access to Alternative Investments with iCapital Partnership

The streamlined solution will help advisors compete more effectively for high-net-worth clients

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces its partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry. The company delivers a white-labeled platform and enables affiliated advisors to efficiently source nontraded alternative investment opportunities for high-net-worth (HNW) client portfolios.





According to a recent study by Cerulli Associates, the demand for alternative investments is increasing among HNW investors. By scaling its alternative investment offering, Commonwealth gives advisors direct access to high-quality alternative investment funds vetted by the firm’s Alternative Investments team.

“The iCapital partnership allows Commonwealth to supplement our existing alternative investments product platform with a suite of products designed for high-net-worth investors,” explained Chad LaFauci, vice president of alternative investments. “Investing in private alternatives has historically been a cumbersome process with a lot of paperwork. The process is digitized with iCapital, making it easier and more streamlined. Our advisors now can reclaim time to focus on other priorities while having access to a more powerful way to attract and retain high-net-worth clients,” LaFauci added.

The custom platform is a direct response to feedback from advisors seeking additional solutions to help them more effectively compete for—and win—HNW business. The wide range of exclusive investment options is curated to help Commonwealth affiliates diversify HNW investors’ portfolios with options generally reserved for institutional investors.

“What Commonwealth’s strategic partnership with iCapital gives us is critical because it’s a side-by-side comparison that would take me hours to create—hours that I don’t have to spare,” shared affiliated advisor Justin Bitner, CFP®, ChFC®, AIF®, RICP®, wealth manager at Sterling Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I also have talking points with clients that are right there for me in a consistent format. There’s so much that lends itself to efficiencies, and I love it.”

Honed during a pilot program, this end-to-end solution allows advisors to conduct research and education, perform due diligence, and facilitate subscriptions through one integrated platform. While the current product set is geared toward HNW investors, the goal is to expand the product set to accommodate additional net worth levels in the future.

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. The firm partners with approximately 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296 billion in assets nationwide.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace, offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities, and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $184.72 billion in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,450 people globally and has 12 offices worldwide, including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance, including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

