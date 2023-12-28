Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm Signs Contract for Knightscope K5 ASR

5th Generation Security Robot Hired to Protect Kansas City, MO Shopping Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a new contract for its 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) from a privately owned, Miami-based real estate investment company. The K5 ASR will patrol a retail shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri.









Ensuring adequate physical security in a commercial real estate setting is not only a key ingredient to protecting the portfolio, but also essential to maximizing and maintaining tenant occupancy as well as improving long-term property values. According to the National Retail Federation’s Retail Security Survey (2021-2022), 88% of 117 retail brands reported that shoplifters are “somewhat more or much more aggressive and violent” compared to the year prior, which makes crime deterrence and investigations even more critical in protecting properties and the patrons visiting them. Knightscope’s successful track record continues to be a driving force behind securing additional contracts in the retail space.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about Knightscope’s all-new, 5th Generation K5, the recently announced Automated Gunshot Detection, its Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems and other Autonomous Security Robots – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025