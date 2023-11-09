Commercial Applications Emerging for 5G Use Cases

New 5G Americas white paper maps expansive realm of 5G use cases, detailing network architecture advances, and shedding light on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Private 5G (P5G) networks.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With nearly 87 percent of the world connected to 4G LTE or better mobile technologies, 5G is emerging as a source of commercial solutions for smart connectivity. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond in the Americas, has released a white paper titled ‘5G Use Cases’ which outlines a framework for evaluating 5G use cases, such as FWA or private 5G networks based on industry and consumer supply and demand.





Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, said 5G is in its infancy in addressing various use cases. “Many customers already enjoy enhanced mobile broadband on their 5G smartphones, but new commercial opportunities will be solution driven,” Pearson said. “Positive regulatory actions for more spectrum and bridging digital divides are important for 5G opportunities.”

The paper’s 2×2 matrix framework categorizes 5G applications into four quadrants. Each quadrant represents a unique combination of market readiness and technological development, offering valuable insights into the current and future landscape of 5G. The quadrants clarify successful case studies, unmet pain points, uncertain future considerations, and latent potential of any 5G use case.

Additionally, key topics covered in this latest 5G Americas’ white paper include:

A consumer perspective on historical telecommunications use cases

A new lens for evaluating 5G use cases

The role of network architecture and technology

5G Fixed Wireless Access

Private 5G Networks

Recommendations for assessing 5G use cases

According to Paul Bongaarts, Senior Member of Technical Staff, T-Mobile US and working group co-leader of the white paper stated, “The 5G ecosystem is maturing and new, groundbreaking use cases are beginning to emerge. With standalone networks growing, 5G continues to be at the forefront of innovation and bringing new applications and solutions to life.”

Prashanth Devaraj, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America, said, “With the increasing adoption of Standalone (SA) 5G networks, we are witnessing a shift in the industry that is leading the way to a significant transformation. SA deployments can simplify networks by eliminating 4G dependency and accelerating 5G expansion in industrial applications, FWA, and private networks. As a result, we expect to experience the full potential of 5G in these domains.”

Santosh Kumar, Staff Engineer, Technical Solutions for the Networks Business at Samsung Electronics America was also a part of the 5G Americas working group where he played a pivotal role as a co-leader on this project.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Rogers Communications, Samsung, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM.

