CommerceIQ Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceIQ, the leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries — from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

“The right technology has never been more important for brands to drive profitability and market share growth on retail ecommerce platforms,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO and Founder of CommerceIQ. “CommerceIQ’s commitment to constant product innovation enables over 2,200 brands to navigate the rapidly evolving ecommerce landscape. We are honored to receive Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award and look forward to continuing to innovate on our platform to meet ecommerce’s next big challenges.”

CommerceIQ was recognized for its all-in-one Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, specifically its Retail Media Management solution’s Retail + 1st Party Advertising Profit Optimization technology. The first and only AI-powered software of its kind, CommerceIQ’s intelligent advertising solutions help brands drive profitable market share growth across all major retail media networks and retail ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Instacart and Walmart.com. CommerceIQ’s retail ecommerce management platform provides a single source of truth for ecommerce leaders and applies machine learning across sales, supply chain, and retail media automations, along with digital shelf analytics, to handle critical problems of the moment for more than 2,200 brands: profitability, inventory and supply chain disruptions, and the shift to 1st party retail aware advertising. CommerceIQ was previously recognized as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted by Fast Company for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, powering profitable market share growth for consumer brands across 450 global online retailers in 41 countries. CommerceIQ’s all-in-one platform applies machine learning across sales, supply chain, and retail media automations, along with digital shelf analytics, to create a single source of truth that empowers brands to boost share-of-voice (SOV), minimize out-of-stock (OOS), optimize assortment and inventory, and prevent revenue leakage. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. CommerceIQ has raised $200 million from venture investors including Softbank, Insight Partners, and Madrona Venture Group. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai/

