Commerce Crossroads’ Plans for a New 820-Acre Sustainable Industrial Park and Transportation Hub in Cedar City Are Approved by the Utah Inland Port Authority Board

Commerce Crossroads’ partnership with the Utah Inland Port Authority will establish the first rural inland port in the state of Utah

Industrial park’s integrated offerings will improve the transporting and processing of goods and products for global companies, and bring more jobs with higher wages and economic opportunities to the region

KANARRAVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CedarCity–BZI, (www.bzisteel.com) and Commerce Crossroads™ announced today that plans to develop a new 820-acre sustainable industrial park and transportation hub in Cedar City, Utah, have been approved by the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) board (www.inlandportauthority.utah.gov). The decision marks a collaborative partnership between Commerce Crossroads and the UIPA to establish the first rural inland port in the state of Utah. This hub will serve as an important component of the Iron Springs Project Area and will be the site of the new BZI headquarters, scheduled to break ground in 2024. Commerce Crossroads is one of BZI’s affiliated companies bringing high-value integrated offerings to U.S. and global customers — and their communities.





“ We are thrilled with the decision of the Utah Inland Port Authority, and are honored to be a part of the exciting developments erupting in the Southern Utah business communities,” said James Barlow CEO of BZI and Commerce Crossroads. “ We look forward to working with fellow business leaders and organizations who are contributing to the future of vibrant and sustainable growth and services in our region. Our collective visions and collaboration are poised to attract global business opportunities that will positively impact the economic and general health of our businesses, workers and citizens of Iron County and surrounding regions.”

The Commerce Crossroads industrial park will initially include office buildings, on-site products and services to construct tailored processing facilities for customers, and it will operate a new rail transload service, RailSync™, as well as an expanded short-line service to individual facilities. The company anticipates technology, construction material manufacturing, data centers, ecommerce and distribution, as well as office space and residential housing, to also be integrated.

Commerce Crossroads will be developed by general contractor VISCO, and located in the Northwest corner of Iron County. This area is often referred to as “The Crossroads of the West,” due to its central location, which is only a day’s drive from such population centers as LA, Denver, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City, and allows access to a potential market of 48 million people.

“ As this is the first rural inland port in the state, the Iron Springs Project Area will have a positive generational economic impact in Southern Utah,” said Ben Hart, Executive Director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “ We look forward to working with Commerce Crossroads as they play a key role in the development of this facility and the site.”

Facilitating an enhanced quality of life and environmentally friendly approach are critical values driving the development of Commerce Crossroads and will be secured through close collaboration with key stakeholders and governing entities in the area.

“ Our approach to the park will make Iron County an even more attractive place for families to live and work,” said Ryan Obray, Project Executive at VISCO. “ The exclusive and sustainable offerings available at Commerce Crossroads will improve transportation of raw materials and allow for more effective and efficient processing of goods and products for global companies. Additionally, companies in the region will gain better access to a worldwide shipping network. This will bring additional jobs and new dynamic commerce opportunities to the area.”

It is believed that the new jobs to be generated by the Commerce Crossroads project could also increase wage levels in Iron County and surrounding areas.

Commerce Crossroads will announce additional details about its development plans, facilities and services in the coming months.

