ComEd’s New and Enhanced Online Solar Calculators Help Customers Navigate Clean Energy Options

New calculators outline costs, benefits and incentives for rooftop, community solar

“The updates to the new solar calculators make it easy for customers to determine their best options for accessing the benefits of solar energy, including the positive environmental impact they can make by reducing their carbon footprint through solar energy,” said Lewis Binswanger, ComEd’s senior vice president of Government and External Affairs. “We are available to support customers in every step of their solar journey.”

The number of ComEd residential and business customers who have installed solar systems has grown from 837 at the end of 2016 to 41,270 customers through May of this year. Additionally, there are more than 82 community solar projects in ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory and the company estimates there will be more than 100 projects serving more than 25,000 customers by the end of this year. Community solar is a popular option for customers whose roofs are not suited for rooftop solar, do not own their roofs, or want to combine rooftop solar with community solar.

Not every home is well suited for rooftop solar, which is why ComEd offers a tool to help customers get the facts to decide if rooftop solar is right for them. The interactive rooftop solar calculator evaluates a roof’s solar energy potential, including factors such as roof direction, slope and shading. To ensure that rooftop solar estimates will reflect a customers’ energy requirements, the calculator allows customers to include future electric usage that would result from electric vehicle charging or the replacement of gas appliances with electric alternatives. Customers receive a personalized report that combines current and estimated future energy usage and includes the number of solar panels required to meet their energy needs, project costs, rebates, incentives and payback period.

The calculator also provides information on a rebate program that is newly available to residential customers through CEJA. It offers a rebate of $300 per kilowatt for an eligible distributed generation facility, such as a private solar system, and a rebate of $300 per kilowatt hour for an associated energy storage device. Customers are able to compare their potential payback with and without incorporating the rebate, enabling them to see how it would impact their estimated payback period.

ComEd also has launched a new community solar calculator, which provides estimated savings based on current energy usage. Community solar allows all ComEd customers to subscribe to a solar energy “farm” of solar panels owned by an independent developer and earn credits on their monthly ComEd bills for their portion of the energy produced by the project.

The rooftop and community solar calculators provide information on customer assistance programs, including Illinois Solar for All, which helps customers who may qualify for more affordable solar installation or community solar subscriptions through state incentives. CEJA, which was enacted in 2021, increases funding for Illinois Solar for All from $30 million to $70 million annually.

The multi-year grid and rate plans ComEd filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) earlier this year outline the proposed investments required to support this rapid expansion of renewable energy and help ensure equitable access to the benefits of clean energy under CEJA. The plans align with ComEd 2030, the company’s recently announced vision for a carbon-free energy future that will benefit all communities and meet customers’ changing needs for the rest of this decade and beyond.

To learn more about ComEd’s new and improved solar calculators visit: https://secure.comed.com/MyGeneration/

