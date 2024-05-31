ComEd Launches Program to Grow Diverse Pipeline of Energy-Efficiency Businesses and Entrepreneurs

ComEd’s Market Development Initiative offers training and support services to expand delivery of clean energy & money saving options to customers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To help increase business opportunities for local, diverse service providers and entrepreneurs across northern Illinois, ComEd today announced the launch of the Market Development Initiative (MDI). This initiative is designed to provide individuals – both new to and experienced in the energy-efficiency industry – with skills and tools that can help them compete for job opportunities in this fast-growing sector. The result is more opportunities for families and businesses to take advantage of energy-efficiency offerings that can save them money and energy.

The launch of MDI is the latest example of ComEd’s commitment to the goals and policies outlined in Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which includes calls for the expansion of clean energy technologies that lower carbon emissions. New skills training programs under MDI are designed to support growth of the energy efficiency (EE) market, which can play an essential role in achieving clean energy goals, while preparing individuals for new opportunities created by the expanding clean energy industry. A recent study commissioned by ComEd projects the transition to clean energy could create a net increase of more than 150,000 jobs for the state by 2050. Applications for some of the programs under MDI are now being accepted at ComEd.com/MDI.

“ ComEd is committed to ensuring our local businesses and residents are well positioned to play a part in – and take advantage of – the expected growth in the energy-efficiency market,” said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “ In collaboration with organizations across the region, MDI will deliver training necessary to help more local businesses join this expanding market, while improving chances for local residents to obtain good-paying jobs in the energy field.”

The skills and tools offered through MDI are designed to help families and businesses across northern Illinois access the benefits of ComEd’s award-winning Energy Efficiency Program, which features services, rebates and discounts to help families and business manage energy use to lower bills. Since its launch in 2008, the program has helped hundreds of thousands of customers save a total of $9 billion on energy bills, along with more than 82 million net megawatt-hours of electricity.

“ For years, Walker-Miller Energy Services has collaborated with ComEd to help achieve energy-reduction goals, while taking an active role in helping other local, diverse businesses gain a foothold in the energy-efficiency industry,” said Carla Walker-Miller, founder and chief executive officer of Walker-Miller Energy Services. “ As a part of MDI, we can contribute in a greater way to programs that help drive the broad adoption of energy-efficient practices and behaviors that ultimately lead to cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.”

ComEd’s Market Development Initiative offerings

Training & Development: ComEd builds upon its existing Workforce Development program by bringing forward two new workforce training cohorts. Both are designed to help grow the talent pipeline needed to supply ComEd and its partners working in the EE space. Programs – designed for workers both new and experienced in the EE field – are held locally to meet workers where they are. The next training session for individuals new to the energy industry begins Aug. 19, 2024. “ This initiative aims to foster strong community involvement and support ComEd in developing a sustainable and skilled workforce,” said Stephen Taylor, Director, Professional Services of The Will Group, which is collaborating with both ComEd and Walker-Miller on MDI. “ Our team is committed to delivering program messaging across multiple channels and supporting outreach efforts to ensure effective communication, strategic marketing, design, and community engagement. Our K-Town Business Centre in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will serve as the program’s training hub for skilled professionals and newcomers in the energy efficiency sector. This place-based strategy investment provides a local venue for workforce development. We are optimistic it will create meaningful career opportunities and advancements in the energy efficiency field.” The next session for individuals with experience in the energy industry begins Oct. 14, 2024. Links to applications for both sessions are available here.



Resources for Diverse Vendors: This new initiative is designed to grow the pipeline of local, diverse-owned businesses by offering support in obtaining certification to perform energy-efficiency work, effectively navigating the procurement process, and applying to become part of a searchable database of available vendors. Information on eligibility and access to applications are available here.



Tools & Resources for Energy Efficiency Service Providers: Building upon ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Service Provider Incubator Program which, since 2019, has delivered essential training and certifications to nearly 100 businesses, participants are offered education and training on ComEd’s energy efficiency portfolio offerings; one-on-one assistance with certification applications, business growth plans and opportunities to build relationships with project financing lenders. Those completing the program are offered the opportunity to apply to become part of the EESP Network. More information, including a link to apply, are available here.



Community Collaboration: To assist in the identification and recruitment of local, diverse businesses and entrepreneurs into MDI, ComEd collaborates with community-based, faith-based, and other nonprofit organizations to raise awareness about the initiative. Organizations looking for more information on how to be a part of MDI can click here.

MDI reaffirms ComEd’s commitment to collaborate with local, diverse businesses in the communities ComEd serves to share insights and best practices. For an in-depth look into MDI and how individuals, businesses and entrepreneurs can apply and play a pivotal role in shaping a more diverse and inclusive energy landscape, ComEd encourages exploration of its new dedicated MDI website at ComEd.com/MDI.

