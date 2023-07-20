Comcast’s MachineQ Extends its Indoor Asset Tracking IoT Solution

Bolt-Ons Include New Asset Tracking Tags and an Occupancy/Space Utilization Solution

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced newly extended capabilities of MachineQ for Indoor Asset Tracking, a real-time location system (RTLS) solution the company launched last year with new asset tracking tags and a space utilization solution.









The company is unveiling a suite of active asset tags, including the Nano RT, Nano LP, the Dura ET, Dura PT, and Dura AC. These low-energy tags bring diverse form factors, environmental ratings, and capabilities to meet customers’ unique asset tracking needs—from low-profile tags for tracking small, hand-held assets to ultra-durable tags designed to withstand harsh environments.

The Nano RT and Nano LP tags, in particular, offer enterprises distinct features and capabilities typically unavailable in a tiny form factor. For example, the Nano RT, one of MachineQ’s smallest tag form factors, has an up to 8+ year battery life and includes a remotely triggered LED for last-meter item finding in high-density environments. The Nano LP offers an up to 2+ year battery life and ultra-slim form factor, making it ideal for tracking hand-held assets, like tools or pipettes, without interfering with the ergonomics of the equipment.

“ These tags were purpose-built to offer customers flexible options for tracking and monitoring equipment and assets critical to their day-to-day operations,” said Gaurav Naik, Head of Engineering at MachineQ. “ We leaned into the operational expertise of our team to evaluate how to fit in as many features and capabilities without compromising base requirements such as extended battery life. As a result, in life sciences, for example, these new tags can enable companies to track assets through solvent-based wash cycles in a wide temperature operating range – from -40ºC to +80ºC.”

In addition to debuting the new asset tag form factors, MachineQ is augmenting its current suite of indoor asset tracking and facilities wellness solutions by adding space utilization. This new solution leverages privacy-centric sensors to count the number of people occupying a room, helping facility managers understand space utilization and traffic patterns. With real-time and historical occupancy data – visualized through the MQinsights application – organizations can make data-driven decisions regarding space allocation and layout, resource distribution, and operational efficiency.

In life sciences, for example, lab management and facilities teams can identify if lab space and equipment are being over or underutilized and optimize the distribution of lab equipment, helping provide scientists with the tools and space they need to perform science and drive revenue. Additionally, the data derived from the space utilization capability provides procurement and finance teams with information to help them optimize budgets and right-size inventory – from consumables to equipment – bolstering the data’s value across the broader enterprise.

“ We’re thrilled to diversify our product and solution set to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Steven Corbesero, Jr., Director of Product and Solutions at MachineQ. He adds, “ We’re helping to provide organizations with peace of mind knowing they can use our tools to support monitoring their operations in real-time for immediate, corrective, and predictive actions. Plus, we’re doing so with the total cost of ownership in mind and continuously looking to roll out new solutions on top of the same IoT network connectivity platform our customers already use for their asset tracking needs.”

With these bolt-on products and solutions, enterprise customers can help maximize the value of capital investments by increasing data visibility, reducing issues relating to leak detection and temperature and humidity monitoring – improving the quality and safety of operations, and attaining a holistic view of asset health remotely and in real-time.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy IoT solutions at scale. Our fully integrated IoT network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, development, service, and support. Our end-to-end IoT solutions and partnerships with leading solution providers address a wide range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, government, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com.

LoRaWAN® is used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

Contacts

Joel Shadle



Comcast Corporation



Joel_Shadle@comcast.com