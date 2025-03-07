Comcast to Participate in New Street Research Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Elad Nafshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer of Comcast Cable, will participate in the New Street Research and BCG Future of Connectivity Leaders Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Investor Contacts:

Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781

Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794

Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527

Press Contacts:

Jennifer Khoury (215) 286-7408

John Demming (215) 286-8011