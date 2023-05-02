<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Comcast to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:50 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Investor Contacts:
Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781

Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794

Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527

Press Contacts:
Jennifer Khoury (215) 286-7408

John Demming (215) 286-8011

