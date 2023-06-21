<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. A replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023, on the Investor Relations website.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781

Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794

Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527

Press Contacts:
Jennifer Khoury (215) 286-7408

John Demming (215) 286-8011

