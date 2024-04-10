Comcast RISE Set to Award a Total of $500,000 to Small Businesses in Greater Jacksonville

100 small businesses will receive a $5,000 monetary grant, marketing and technology resources, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComcastRISE–Today, Comcast announced Greater Jacksonville and surrounding areas will be one of five regions from which eligible small businesses can apply to its nationally recognized Comcast RISE program for the opportunity to receive business support grants. Those areas include Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties in Florida’s First Coast along with Camden, Charlton and Glynn counties in southeast Georgia. The program will provide 100 small businesses with a $5,000 monetary grant plus technology makeovers, marketing support, media schedules, coaching sessions, and education support.









“Small businesses are essential to building strong and thriving local communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. “Comcast RISE is proud to help strengthen and empower these small businesses and entrepreneurs expand and grow.”

Beginning on May 1, and through May 31, eligible businesses in Greater Jacksonville and surrounding areas can apply for a grant package at ComcastRISE.com. Recipients will be announced in August 2024.

Grant packages will include:

COACHING SESSIONS – Business assessment and coaching that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

EDUCATION RESOURCES – 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT – $5,000 monetary grant.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA – Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

COMCAST BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER – Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

Lexus Kile started her cosmetology path in 2018. Now, she is the proud owner of a booming salon, Bottle Blonde on Argyle Forest Blvd. in Jacksonville. The small business employs several local stylists and serves clients with haircuts, coloring, styling and waxing. Kile was a previous Comcast RISE recipient and said the program helped her business grow.

“Being a Comcast RISE recipient gave me so much confidence as a business owner. It really helped alleviate some challenges we were having at the time,” said Kile. “The advertisements produced by Comcast helped us bring in new clients. I am so thankful for the program and the boost that it gave my salon.”

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of a local economy. It’s important for us to connect them with fast Internet, root for their success, and support them with resources,” said Rich Rollins, Vice President of Business Services at Comcast Florida. “We’re so happy Comcast RISE is back in Jacksonville this year and awarding 100 small businesses with grants, education and resources to help grow their business.”

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

Now in its fourth year, Comcast RISE has nationally awarded 13,500 small businesses over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants. More information and the applications to apply are available at www.ComcastRISE.com

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking. For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on X @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multiscreen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 30 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit effectv.com.

Contacts

Media:

Sydney Freeman

561-685-8839 (C)



Sydney_Freeman@comcast.com