Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Veterans Coding Program in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced today it has awarded a $40,000 grant to economic development and educational non-profit organization Mississippi Coding Academies’ (MCA) Veterans Code program. The grant is Comcast’s latest contribution to MCA, totaling more than $180,000 in financial support since 2018.









In 2019, Comcast partnered with MCA to create the Veterans Code program to deliver coding training and certification for local heroes. The tuition-free program is an 11-month, part-time evening course that provides veterans and military spouses the skills needed to succeed in the technology industry. Participants will earn certificates as full-stack coders, proficient in concepts and techniques in four segments: front-end, database, back-end and Model View-Controller (MVC).

“ Veterans Code provides veterans and their families with a path to careers in technology and helps create a tech-skilled workforce in Mississippi,” said Mike Forster, Co-Founder and Board Chair of MCA. “ This tuition-free program, made possible by the generous support of Comcast and others, not only attracts prospective companies to Mississippi, but it also enables existing organizations to meet their technology needs here instead of out-sourcing.”

“ It’s an honor to once again support MCA’s meaningful Veterans Code program,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “ We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing veterans and their families the training and tools they need to succeed in a digital economy.”

