Home Business Wire Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Veterans Coding Program in Jackson
Business Wire

Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Veterans Coding Program in Jackson

di Business Wire

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced today it has awarded a $40,000 grant to economic development and educational non-profit organization Mississippi Coding Academies’ (MCA) Veterans Code program. The grant is Comcast’s latest contribution to MCA, totaling more than $180,000 in financial support since 2018.




In 2019, Comcast partnered with MCA to create the Veterans Code program to deliver coding training and certification for local heroes. The tuition-free program is an 11-month, part-time evening course that provides veterans and military spouses the skills needed to succeed in the technology industry. Participants will earn certificates as full-stack coders, proficient in concepts and techniques in four segments: front-end, database, back-end and Model View-Controller (MVC).

Veterans Code provides veterans and their families with a path to careers in technology and helps create a tech-skilled workforce in Mississippi,” said Mike Forster, Co-Founder and Board Chair of MCA. “This tuition-free program, made possible by the generous support of Comcast and others, not only attracts prospective companies to Mississippi, but it also enables existing organizations to meet their technology needs here instead of out-sourcing.”

It’s an honor to once again support MCA’s meaningful Veterans Code program,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing veterans and their families the training and tools they need to succeed in a digital economy.”

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Contacts

Media
Alex Horwitz

Comcast NBCUniversal

770-557-5834

Articoli correlati

Global Neurosurgical Drills Market Poised for Growth to 2033: Players Include Stryker, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes and B. Braun Melsungen – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Neurosurgical Drills Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement...
Continua a leggere

CCV Taps RS2’s Platform to Scale its Payments Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKFURT, Germany & ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS2, a global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs, acquirers and banks,...
Continua a leggere

IDC Features Anonos in its Spotlight Report on Accelerating Data Control for Economic Value

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK CITY & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php