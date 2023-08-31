Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $250,000 in Cash and In-Kind to Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts in Florida

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a $250,000 donation to support relief and recovery efforts in Florida. The commitment includes a $200,000 contribution and $25,000 worth of advertising time for public service announcements to support Volunteer Florida’s Florida Disaster Relief Fund in addition to a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend.





“ Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Idalia,” said Christine Whitaker, Central Division President for Comcast Cable. “ We know how critical it is to have reliable Internet and mobile connectivity as gateways to resources for relief, and we are grateful for our teammates who are working around the clock alongside emergency personnel to rebuild and restore these vital connections.”

In preparation for the storm and to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected during clean-up efforts, 415,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Idalia’s path in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are now available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

Comcast has also removed the data threshold for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers and removed data overage charges for “By the Gig” Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers from August 30 to September 12. To help get communities back online as quickly as possible, Comcast deployed 2,100 emergency generators to provide a temporary power solution and routed Xfinity WiFi enabled vans to communities in impacted areas.

Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program, the company is matching employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations. As relief and recovery efforts continue, updates on the company’s response can be found on the Comcast Florida website. For help and information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit Xfinity.com/response or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @xfinitysupport.

These efforts are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Press

Sophia Marshall



Comcast Central Division



Sophia_Marshall@comcast.com