Comcast Names Shawn Adamson Senior Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced it has appointed Shawn Adamson to Senior Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. In this role, Adamson will lead all aspects of Comcast Business’ operations, from deepening small business relationships to implementing strategies in the midmarket and enterprise segments, across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.









“Shawn is a seasoned leader with an excellent track record of exceeding business goals and building high-performing teams who deliver innovative products and solutions to business customers,” said Amy Lynch, President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. “Having previously worked with Shawn, I know first-hand the invaluable skills and leadership she will bring to the role and impact she will provide to our Comcast Business customers.”

Adamson has more than 25 years of telecommunications industry experience. In her 10 years with Comcast, Adamson has served in a variety of leadership positions within Business Services, Business Operations and Sales Strategy. In her most recent position, Adamson served as Vice President of Sales and Strategy for Comcast Business at the company’s headquarters where she led the successful sales integration of the Masergy acquisition which helped to enable Comcast Business to grow its enterprise segment globally.

Prior to joining Comcast, Adamson served as Regional Vice President for XO Communications’ West markets. Adamson received her bachelor’s degree in IT & Business Management at Western Governor’s University and went on to further her executive education at Wharton and Harvard. She currently serves on the board of the Colorado Technology Association and its Women in Tech Council.

