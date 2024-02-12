Comcast Names Ricky Frazier Jr. Top Executive for Keystone Region

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ricky Frazier Jr. has been appointed Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region overseeing the organization’s operational, strategic and financial performance across western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.









“Ricky is a people-first leader who has consistently focused on delivering a great customer experience,” said Amy Lynch, President of Comcast’s Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. “His ability to combine a human-centric approach, with deep knowledge of the business positions him well to lead the Keystone Region.”

Frazier joined Comcast more than 20 years ago as part of the Customer Experience organization and has since successfully led a variety of teams across the country including most recently as Vice President, Digital Platforms, responsible for deploying new customer experience technology.

“I’m proud to join the Keystone Region as we continue our focus on connecting residents and business leaders to innovative products on the nation’s largest and most reliable network,” Frazier said.

Frazier holds a B.S. in Business Administration in Marketing from Robert Morris University and an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute. He’s also a graduate of Harvard’s CTAM Executive Management Program and the University of Virginia Darden Business School and National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications’ Executive Leadership Development Program.

