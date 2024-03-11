Comcast Makes Major Investment in Eastern Ohio Expanding to More than 17,000 Additional Homes and Businesses in Mahoning County

Network Expansion Continues to Deliver Fast, Reliable Internet and More

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced it is expanding its fast, reliable fiber-rich network to more than 17,000 homes and businesses in Mahoning County in Eastern Ohio. Construction is ongoing in Poland Township and Poland Village and will begin in Boardman Township and the City of Struthers later this year. The full project will be complete in 2025 and residents will begin to have access to Comcast’s full suite of services this spring.





“ The expansion of the Xfinity network in Mahoning County is part of our commitment to connecting residents to fast, reliable Internet,” said Ricky Frazier Jr., Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “ We’re proud to offer residents additional Internet and entertainment options for their personal, professional, and everyday lives.”

Residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com/MyTown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability. They can also visit their local Xfinity store at 216 Chippewa Town Center, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

In addition to Mahoning County, Comcast currently serves customers in more than 65 municipalities in Ohio including areas within Belmont, Columbiana, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties. Comcast also has a Lift Zone at The Bay Six Project located at 618 Commercial Street, Mingo Junction, OH 43938. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Powered by Xfinity



Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future.

Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

To learn more about Comcast’s commitment and contribution to bringing Internet access to all Americans, especially residents and businesses in underserved and unserved locations, visit ComcastCorporation.com/broadband-partnerships.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

