Comcast Is Harnessing Leading-Edge Cloud and AI Tech to Transform the Way Its Network Delivers Next-Generation Internet Experiences

“Janus” Initiative Virtualizes Comcast’s Core Network to Maximize Performance and Continue Delivering Superior Internet Connectivity Today and Into the Future

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Comcast unveiled Janus, an initiative that leverages leading-edge cloud and AI/ML technology to transform the way its core network will deliver next-generation Internet experiences to customers today, and into the future. Janus maximizes network performance and efficiency by virtualizing Comcast’s core network, unlocking the ability to deliver consistently faster speeds and even more reliable Internet service so customers can stream live sports in 4K, stay connected when extreme weather hits, or use their increasing number of devices to videoconference, VR, game, surf and do everything else they want to do online.









Janus will transform the way the nation’s largest network, accessible to more than 63 million locations nationwide, manages the flow of Internet traffic to and from customers by shifting management and control of its core routing, switching and transport network functions to its edge cloud platforms. Traditionally, these functions have been managed by proprietary hardware systems in facilities across the country and now they will leverage the latest innovation in cloud, edge compute, AI/ML, virtualization, and digital optics.

Comcast is one of the first network operators in the world to take these critical steps to virtualize and disaggregate the core of its transport network and position it for the future of data consumption. The move is designed to further enhance the flexibility, reliability, and resiliency of its connectivity offerings for both Xfinity and Comcast Business customers.

“ Data usage continues to skyrocket at unprecedented rates, primarily due to the rapid increase in streaming high-quality live sports,” said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. “ Janus builds upon years of investment and innovation to maximize our network performance and will be a gamechanger for our customers, our business, and the environment.”

Janus eliminates the proprietary bookended hardware components and embedded software in Comcast’s network that configures and manages the routing and transport of data to and from customers and the Internet and replaces them with white box hardware and with software that can perform those functions seamlessly. It also incorporates next-generation, AI-powered self-healing functions based on real-time telemetry and analytics, removing the opportunity for human error in core network operations. Initial trials are underway within Comcast’s network hub in Atlanta, with wide-scale rollout expected in 2025.

The initiative is expected to deliver many benefits to Comcast and its customers, including:

Speed for the Need

Football, the Olympics, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more sports are increasingly streamed with each new season, causing data traffic patterns to fluctuate massively on a daily basis. Janus allows the network to scale capacity where it is needed seamlessly, faster, with the lowest possible latency for live-streamed performances, so customers never miss a beat.

Enhanced Reliability

When extreme weather, accidents, or vandalism cause damage to the fiber, facilities or components that make up the core of Comcast’s network, Janus will enable pinpoint visibility into where the issue has occurred and eliminate the manual work required to fix it. It automates the process of rerouting data traffic to redundant network pathways that are not damaged to restore service to customers faster. It also enables AI and machine learning operations and performance optimizations, end-to-end, across Comcast’s entire broadband network.

Cleaner, Greener Internet

Moving to more power-efficient virtualized and disaggregated compute platforms will help reduce Comcast’s footprint and further the company’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2035. It shrinks the space occupied within network facilities and reduces the amount of electricity required to power and cool them.

To deploy Janus in the Atlanta region, Comcast is leveraging Network Cloud software developed by DriveNets, a leader in cloud network technology, and a “white box” solution provided by UfiSpace. Comcast is further leveraging a new generation of disaggregated, pluggable optics from multiple vendors enabling greater performance and optionality across its core network. This combination allows Comcast to use the best-in-class vendors for hardware, software, and optics and for its core network, innovate faster and reduce its overall costs.

For more information about Comcast’s world-class network and the leading connectivity and entertainment services that it delivers, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/our-network.

