Comcast is Coming to Edison, NJ

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Application to Extend the Xfinity Network to More Than 40,000 Homes and Businesses

TREVOSE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has approved Comcast’s application for a system-wide franchise to operate in Edison Township, NJ. As a result, Comcast will expand its smart, fast, reliable, fiber-rich network to Edison and deliver its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to more than 40,000 residents and businesses in the township.





“Since day one, broadband competition has been a focus of my administration and I’m proud and excited that Comcast will begin building out to offer service to our residents,” said Edison Mayor Sam Joshi. “This is a huge win for us all, allowing for better service in our schools, workplaces, and homes, especially for residents who work remotely. I am thrilled to see our community grow, and this partnership is a great example of how we move forward together.”

Construction on the multi-year project will get underway immediately. Residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com/MyTown/ and sign up to receive future updates on construction timing and service availability. They can also stop by our local Xfinity Store at 899 Saint George Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ to check availability. Experts at the Xfinity Store can also help with product demonstrations, answer any questions consumers may have and help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

“Comcast is excited to bring our advanced products and services to tens of thousands of residents and businesses in Edison,” said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Freedom Region, which serves New Jersey. “We are thrilled to continue our investments in the state, offering more choice to residents with fast, secure and reliable Internet services that are built to meet the community’s needs today and into the future.”

Residents will have access to Xfinity’s full suite of Internet products, including the company’s Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income constrained households.

This expansion is part of Comcast’s latest investments in New Jersey. Over the last several years, Comcast has expanded to more than 130,000 additional homes and businesses across the state. Comcast is also partnering with leaders in Hopewell and Maurice River townships in Cumberland County to extend the network into their unserved areas. To learn more about Comcast’s commitment and contribution to bringing Internet access to all Americans, especially residents and businesses in underserved and unserved locations, visit ComcastCorporation.com/broadband-partnerships.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Since 2020, Comcast has provided more than $18 million in cash and in-kind charitable contributions to support organizations across New Jersey. The company has also installed 36 Lift Zones in the state, providing free WiFi service to help these community centers promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

