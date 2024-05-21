Comcast Introduces Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle

Xfinity Internet and TV Customers Nationwide Can Add the New Xfinity StreamSaver Bundle for $15/month

Combine StreamSaver with NOW TV to Get These Three Top Streaming Apps, Plus 40+ Popular Streaming Channels for $30/month

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced Xfinity StreamSaverTM, a streaming bundle of Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock for new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers. By bringing these premium streaming services together for the first time, Xfinity is making it easy for customers to enjoy exceptional entertainment, including thousands of hours of live sports, from the best streaming apps at an unparalleled value.









StreamSaver will launch next week to Xfinity customers nationwide. It includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30% or nearly $100 a year.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

With StreamSaver, customers can enjoy popular and award-winning TV shows and movies like Netflix’s Bridgerton and Atlas, Peacock’s Bel-Air and The Traitors, and The Morning Show and Slow Horses from Apple TV+. They will also have access to thousands of hours of live sports including MLB Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+; NFL Football and WWE (starting in 2025) from Netflix; and NFL Football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Golf, WWE, NASCAR and every minute from the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics from Peacock.

Current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts. Customers can also combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for one all-in-monthly price of $30. Together, the NOW StreamSaver bundles represents the best value in live TV and entertainment with access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.

Customers can easily access all this programming via Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform and award-winning voice remote, where each of these apps are integrated into X1, Xumo Stream Box and Flex devices. Additionally, customers can find the StreamSaver apps everywhere they access streaming content today, including Apple TV and other connected TVs and devices.

To sign up for Xfinity StreamSaver or NOW StreamSaver, customers can visit Xfinity.com. Xfinity will manage billing, giving customers one simple monthly statement. Customers who already subscribe to one or more of these apps can still take advantage of the bundle pricing. Signing up is seamless, and customers will benefit from the bundle’s cost savings on their next statement.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Debbie Frey



215.983.0563



debbie_frey@comcast.com

Daniel Friedman



917.520.1436



daniel_friedman@comcast.com