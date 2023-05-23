Comcast Introduces NOW TV: A $20 Entertainment Option With 60+ Streaming and Fast Channels, Plus Peacock Premium

New Offering for Xfinity Internet Customers Features Simple, Everyday Pricing with No Contracts, No Equipment, Sign Up/Cancel Anytime

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast unveiled NOW TV a new streaming offering that includes 40+ live channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark and Warner Bros. Discovery, plus 20+ integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.





NOW TV was built to meet the needs of the value-conscious consumer who wants an entertainment product that is simple and convenient with quality programming movies, top shows, live sports, and news. Launching in the coming weeks, NOW TV will be available to Xfinity Internet customers for an everyday monthly price of $20, no equipment required, and the ability to sign up and cancel anytime.

“With content and connectivity at the core of our company, we are uniquely positioned to build and deliver streaming entertainment offerings unlike anything else out there today,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO, Comcast Cable. “NOW TV is a great example of how our company brings together its collective video experiences, innovative technology, and superior broadband service to deliver some of the best entertainment into one affordable steaming bundle.”

NOW TV is the newest video offering from Comcast that leverages its global technology platform, the engine that powers the company’s entertainment and connectivity products and experiences. Built using cross-company innovation and technology from Xfinity, Peacock, Sky and Xumo, NOW TV is the first streaming offering in the market to combine a live TV streaming service, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, and a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service. NOW TV includes:

NOW TV Live: A new live TV streaming service that includes more than 40 popular channels from A&E, Afro​, AMC​, Animal Planet​, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV​, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV​, The HISTORY Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend​ Network, OWN​, Pursuit, Recipe.TV​, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel. The service is accessible through the Xfinity Stream app and includes a 20-hour DVR and access on three concurrent streams.

and includes a 20-hour DVR and access on three concurrent streams. Peacock Premium: NOW TV customers also will receive a Peacock Premium subscription at no additional cost via the Peacock app on all devices where the streaming service is available. Peacock Premium includes breakout original series, more than 5,000 hours of live sports, hit movies right after they’re in theaters, next day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, fan-favorite library content and daily live news.

FAST Channels: NOW TV customers can discover and enjoy more than 20 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels alongside NOW TV Live’s including NBC News NOW, Sky News​​ and the following genre-based channels from Xumo Play: Action Movies, Black Cinema, Bollywood & Indian Cinema, Comedy Movies, Comedy TV, Crime TV, Documentaries, Drama & Action TV, Family Movies, Food TV, Movies, Game Shows, Her Movies, Horror & Thriller, Kids TV, Reality TV, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies, Travel & Lifestyle TV and Westerns. ​

NOW TV customers can sign up and cancel anytime through Xfinity.com. At launch, NOW TV Live and Xfinity Stream’s FAST channels will be accessible through the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, including Xfinity Flex, Fire TV, iOS and Android-powered devices, and via casting through Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast.

