Comcast Expansion Connects 18,500 Homes and Businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania to State-of-the-Art Network

Network Expansion Brings Xfinity and Comcast Business Services to Lackawanna, Luzerne and Columbia Counties

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast has connected more than 18,500 new homes and businesses across Lackawanna, Luzerne and Columbia Counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania to reliable, high-speed Internet by expanding its network. This expansion enhances digital infrastructure, promotes economic growth, and positions residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world. The network expansion brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to residents and businesses in the following areas for the first time:

Lackawanna County: Carbondale Township, Fell Townships, City of Carbondale

Carbondale Township, Fell Townships, City of Carbondale Luzerne County: Newport Township, Conyngham Township, Hunlock Township, Plymouth Township , Shickshinny Borough, Union Township, Salem Township

Newport Township, Conyngham Township, Hunlock Township, Plymouth Township Shickshinny Borough, Union Township, Salem Township Columbia County: Berwick Borough, Briar Creek Borough, Briar Creek Township





“ Our community deserves the best when it comes to choosing their provider for Internet, mobile, and entertainment services,” said Tim Burke, Mayor, Berwick Borough. “ Comcast's entry into our market offers a variety of options for any type of customer, and we are thrilled that the Borough of Berwick and its surrounding areas now have access Comcast’s state-of-the-art network.”

“ I had been searching for a new Internet provider, so I was very happy to discover that Comcast recently made Xfinity services available in my area,” said Carbondale resident Laura Perry. “ Switching my Internet and home phone to Xfinity gave me better speeds and pricing than my previous provider. My family and I have enjoyed seamless connectivity ever since.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com and businesses can visit ComcastBusiness.com to see if their address is eligible for service. In addition, residents and businesses can visit our newly renovated Xfinity Store in Dickson City, or stores in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, PA.

This expansion is part of the company’s latest investment in Northeastern Pennsylvania, following recently completed network expansions to more than 28,000 homes and businesses in Jermyn and Mayfield Boroughs and the City of Wilkes-Barre. More than 6,600 residents and businesses in Carbon, Schuylkill and additional parts of Luzerne County will also soon be able to connect to our network, with an expansion project currently underway.

“ We’re excited for more Northeastern Pennsylvania communities to experience the power of our Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services that deliver over 99.9 percent reliability,” said Ricky Frazier Jr., Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region. “ In addition to connecting communities to the moments that matter most, Comcast is committed to advancing digital opportunity through Internet Essentials, our low-cost Internet service for low-income families, and Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to unlimited possibilities.”

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast’s state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today’s constantly connected world. Lackawanna, Luzerne and Columbia counties join the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders, and federal agencies like the Department of Defense and FEMA. It delivers gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and built-in security to help keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands, and consumers in Northeastern PA can take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and home security, with additional Internet, video and mobile options with NOW for those on a budget. With gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Northeastern PA

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What It Means for the Northeastern PA Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Since its inception in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected more than 2 million low-income Pennsylvania residents to broadband service at home. Additionally, Comcast has launched 176 Lift Zones across Pennsylvania to provide students and families with free, high-speed WiFi and digital skills training. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Victoria Doran

Victoria_Doran@comcast.com

878-999-4373