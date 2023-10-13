Comcast Expands Broadband Network to Pelahatchie, Mississippi

Underserved homes and businesses in Mississippi now have access to the internet through Comcast

Residents now have access to the Xfinity 10G Network and a full suite of Xfinity services

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced today that more than 800 underserved homes and businesses in Pelahatchie, Mississippi now have access to the Xfinity 10G Network, bringing an Internet connection and all that comes with it to those that may not have had one in the past.









“ Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide in fast growing Rankin County,” said Comcast Regional SVP Jason Gumbs. “ Broadband access is critical in today’s digital world, not only for economic development but to ensure Pelahatchie’s workforce is ready for the future.”

Local businesses in Pelahatchie now have access to a full suite of Comcast Business Internet, voice and video services. Residential customers can enjoy Xfinity services, including the following:

This expansion also provides families access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest broadband adoption initiative for low-income families. Internet Essentials provides low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month, digital literacy training and discounted computers. This, along with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), gives income-constrained families support on their internet and mobile data plans.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing and more, simultaneously.

Over the last three years, Comcast has added and upgraded nearly 10,000 miles of its network to connect more than 300,000 new businesses and homes across the southeastern United States. These areas include Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Comcast plans to continue this expansion and bring its network to more underserved communities through private funding and state and local partnerships.

For residents looking to see if their neighborhood has access to Xfinity services, visit https://www.xfinity.com/mytown/. For businesses looking to connect, visit https://business.comcast.com/.

About Comcast Corporation

