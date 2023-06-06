Comcast Expanding Xfinity 10G Network to Rural Florida Communities

Expansions help bridge the digital divide and bring Comcast’s high-speed Internet services to new areas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced plans to expand its Xfinity 10G Network and bring high-speed Internet services to 25 rural areas in Florida, many of them for the first time, through the State’s Broadband Opportunity Program. These expansions are also a part of Comcast’s commitment to bridge the digital divide by bringing broadband Internet service to new and underserved areas.

Comcast was awarded grants worth nearly $50 Million to bring Internet service to almost 40,000 additional customers through the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. This competitive reimbursement grant program was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of the state which will encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of local economies.

“ Comcast is committed to helping bridge the digital divide. We know that Internet service is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world,” said Rafael Visbal, Vice President of Market Development for Comcast in Florida. “ We have invested millions in the past year alone to expand our network to new communities across the state. Grant funding through the State’s Broadband Opportunity Program will allow us to push further and ensure more Floridians are connected to the vast resources of the Internet.”

Comcast’s grants will fund its expansions in 25 areas spanning 22 counties throughout Florida.

Bay County – Cities of Fountain, Southport, and Youngtown

– Cities of Fountain, Southport, and Youngtown Bradford County – Cities of Hampton, Lawty, and Starke

– Cities of Hampton, Lawty, and Starke Charlotte County – City of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte

– City of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Clay County – City of Keystone Heights, Clay Hill, Middleburg, McRae, and Virginia Village

– City of Keystone Heights, Clay Hill, Middleburg, McRae, and Virginia Village Columbia County

DeSoto County – Town of Nocatee and unincorporated Brownsville

– Town of Nocatee and unincorporated Brownsville Glades County – City of Moore Haven, Lakeport, and Ortona

– City of Moore Haven, Lakeport, and Ortona Hamilton County – City of Jasper and Town of Jennings

– City of Jasper and Town of Jennings Hendry County – City of LaBelle and Montura

– City of LaBelle and Montura Highlands County – Cities of Sebring and Avon Park

– Cities of Sebring and Avon Park Indian River County – Unincorporated Indian River County

– Unincorporated Indian River County Jackson County – Towns of Alford, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, and Greenwood and Two Egg

– Towns of Alford, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, and Greenwood and Two Egg Lake County – City of Mascotte; Town of Astatula; and unincorporated Astor and Astor Park

– City of Mascotte; Town of Astatula; and unincorporated Astor and Astor Park Lee County – Lehigh Acres

– Lehigh Acres Leon County – Chaires

– Chaires Marion County – Unincorporated Marion Oaks, Ocklawaha, and Silver Springs; and unincorporated Rainbow Lake Estates

– Unincorporated Marion Oaks, Ocklawaha, and Silver Springs; and unincorporated Rainbow Lake Estates Martin County – Indiantown

– Indiantown Miami-Dade County – City of Homestead, Redlands and unincorporated Florida City

– City of Homestead, Redlands and unincorporated Florida City Okeechobee County – Unincorporated Okeechobee County

– Unincorporated Okeechobee County Putnam County – Cities of Botswick and Keystone Heights, Towns of Pomona Park, Interlocken, Melrose, and Welaka, Putnam Hall, George’s Lake, and unincorporated Crescent City

– Cities of Botswick and Keystone Heights, Towns of Pomona Park, Interlocken, Melrose, and Welaka, Putnam Hall, George’s Lake, and unincorporated Crescent City St. Johns County – City of Riverdale, Flagler Estates, and Spuds

– City of Riverdale, Flagler Estates, and Spuds St. Lucie County – City of Fort Pierce

“ Expanding our network to make Internet services available in new areas is just the first step in bridging the digital divide for these rural communities,” said Michelle Oyola McGovern, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Comcast Florida Region. “ We still have a lot of work to do, but it is all part of our commitment to digital equity and inclusion. Now it is critical that we work together with our community partners and local government leaders to educate everyone in these areas how to use the Internet effectively and safely, and how to make sure they are utilizing programs they may be eligible for, including Internet Essentials or the Affordable Connectivity Program.”

By expanding the Xfinity 10G Network to new areas and upgrading existing network infrastructure, Comcast is accelerating the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment and setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost.

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year.

More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.

The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year. Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Lag: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency, also known as low lag, for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Internet Essentials, Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program, will be available in all the expansion markets. Internet Essentials provides in-home Internet access for $9.95 for qualified households, plus multiple options to access online digital literacy and skills training. Qualified households may be eligible to have the cost of their monthly home Internet service paid for through the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP). For more information on Internet Essentials and the ACP, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-8-INTERNET (1-855-846-8376).

For more information on Comcast’s products and services, visit www.xfinity.com or call 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489).

Contacts

Mindy Kramer



Comcast NBC/Universal



561-815-6494



Mindy_Kramer@comcast.com

Cindy Arco



Comcast NBC/Universal



904-738-3412



Cynthia_Arco@comcast.com