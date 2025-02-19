Comcast Expanding State-of-the-Art Network to More Than 50,000 Homes and Businesses in the Hagerstown, MD Area

Comcast Deepens Investment in the Community with $40,000 Donation to Two Hagerstown-Based Nonprofits for Digital Skills Training

HAGERSTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced a major expansion to connect more than 50,000 homes and businesses in the Hagerstown, MD area to reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet. The project brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and security services from Xfinity and Comcast Business to residents and businesses for the first time.

Comcast’s network expansion includes all homes and businesses in the City of Hagerstown, as well as surrounding communities such as Cavetown, Fairplay, Funkstown, Smithsburg, Tilghmanton and Williamsport.

“Fast, reliable Internet is critical to our region’s ability to attract businesses and meet residents’ ever-expanding technological needs,” said Mayor William “Bill” McIntire, City of Hagerstown. “We are thrilled to have a new provider offering advanced connectivity solutions and applaud Comcast for this significant investment.”

Xfinity and Comcast Business services are already available to thousands of addresses across the Hagerstown area, with additional homes and businesses rolling out in phases. Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown to enter their address for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability.

“We’re proud to expand our reliable, secure and peak-performance network to more than 50,000 homes and businesses across the Hagerstown area – bringing choice for high-speed Internet, business solutions, entertainment and more,” said Ray Roundtree, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We have a dedicated team of local experts who are excited to help more residents and businesses get connected to Xfinity and Comcast Business services.”

What It Means for the Hagerstown Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers.

Additionally, Comcast is deeply committed to advancing digital opportunity in the communities it serves and announced a donation of $40,000 to Horizon Goodwill Industries and the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, two nonprofits based in Hagerstown. These investments are focused on helping people build digital skills, accelerating career development opportunities and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast’s state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today’s constantly connected world. Hagerstown joins the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders, and federal agencies like the Department of Defense and FEMA. It delivers gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and built-in security to help keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in the Hagerstown area will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of products including Internet, video, mobile, voice, and home security. With gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with Xfinity plans, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Hagerstown

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

