Comcast Corporation Names Lance West as Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs and Head of the Washington, DC office

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast Corporation announced the appointment of Lance West as Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs and Head of the Washington, DC office. In this critical role, Mr. West will lead the company’s legislative and regulatory initiatives on Capitol Hill, at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and other vital agencies. Reporting to Tom Reid, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Mr. West will oversee Comcast’s advocacy strategy, managing relationships with key external partners, and ensure the company’s leadership voice is represented in Washington, DC. He will lead a team that collaborates with industry associations, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to support the company’s core goals.









Mr. West brings unique government advocacy experience to Comcast. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Federal Government Relations at The American Petroleum Institute (API), where he led the federal lobbying team and developed a comprehensive advocacy strategy for its member companies.

Before joining API in 2023, Mr. West served as Chief of Staff to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. In this role, he adeptly navigated the Senator through the complexities of an evenly divided Senate while skillfully managing an ambitious legislative agenda. Mr. West’s guidance was instrumental in passing landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Lance to the Comcast team” said Tom Reid, Comcast’s Chief Legal Officer. “ With his exceptional leadership experience, wide reach on the Hill, and broad understanding of the regulatory landscape, Lance brings fresh strategic perspectives to the company that will enrich our engagement with policymakers and other stakeholders at this critical time,” Mr. Reid added.

“ Comcast is the leader in global media and technology, and I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team,” Mr. West said, “ I look forward to helping advance Comcast’s vision and priorities benefiting the millions of customers we proudly serve. The future is bright.”

Mr. West will begin his new role at Comcast on September 3, 2024.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Sena Fitzmaurice



Comcast Corporation



sena_fitzmaurice@comcast.com, 202-379-7107