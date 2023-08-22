Comcast Celebrates Completion of Broadband Expansion to Towns of Bolton and Edwards, Mississippi

Nearly 400 laptops to be donated to K-8 students at Bolton-Edwards Elementary/Middle School

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and Hinds County School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Sanders will join Comcast, the Town of Bolton Development Corporation, and other local and state leaders to celebrate the completion of Comcast’s broadband expansion in the towns of Bolton and Edwards. The network buildout reaches more than 1,700 homes and business.









At the event, Comcast will also partner with the Town of Bolton Development Corporation to surprise all of the nearly 400 Kindergarten–8th grade students at Bolton-Edwards Elementary/Middle School with free laptops. The August 22nd event starts at 11 a.m. (CT) at Bolton-Edwards Elementary/Middle School, located at 9700 I-20 Frontage Road in Bolton.

“ Comcast is a vital partner in bridging the digital divide in our communities,” said Congressman Thompson. “ This broadband expansion and laptop donation is a gamechanger for the residents and businesses in Bolton and Edwards, and I’m confident this will have a meaningful long-term impact and greatly improve the quality of life in my community.”

“ This broadband expansion and tremendously generous laptop donation by Comcast are a fantastic boost to the community in Bolton and Edwards,” said Governor Reeves. “ The investment will help provide critical broadband access and support educational opportunities for Mississippi families. Thank you to Comcast for your continued work on this issue.”

“ Comcast maintains an unwavering commitment to address the barriers to broadband adoption across the communities we serve,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “ We are grateful to the Towns of Bolton and Edwards for their support on this meaningful project, and for our partnerships with state and local leaders in Mississippi.”

This expansion also provides families access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest private sector broadband adoption initiative for low-income families. Internet Essentials provides low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month, digital literacy training and discounted computers. When combined with the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Xfinity Mobile, this combination allows income-constrained families to have free or low-cost home internet and mobile data plans.

Local businesses in Bolton and Edwards will now have access to a full suite of Comcast Business Internet, voice, and video services. Residential customers will have access to Xfinity services, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity Internet, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Home.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network is powering homes and businesses today and into the future with:

Over the last five years, Comcast has extended its network to reach more than 35,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi. Comcast plans to continue this expansion and bring its network to more underserved communities through private funding and state and local partnerships.

Residents looking to see if their neighborhood has access to Xfinity services can visit https://www.xfinity.com/mytown/. For businesses looking to connect, visit https://business.comcast.com/.

The Town of Bolton Development Corporation is a non-profit corporation that was established in 1974 to further improve social and economic conditions in the Town of Bolton, with extended services throughout rural Hinds County. It is involved in all phases of community activity – housing, food, nutrition, employment, case management, and community mobilization.

