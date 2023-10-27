Comcast Business Releases 2023 Small Business Cybersecurity Report

Comcast Business SecurityEdge™ blocked over 1.1 billion malware attacks, countered 1.1 billion bot attacks, and thwarted 395 million phishing attempts during the second quarter of 2023

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business has released findings from its 2023 Comcast Business l Small Business Cybersecurity Report. The report found that small businesses were under frequent threat from cyber-attacks from July 2022 to June 2023, with daily malware activity roughly doubling year-over-year and peaks in both holiday seasons.





“As small businesses embrace remote and hybrid work policies, relying on off-network and mobile devices for access to applications and data, they become more appealing targets for cybercriminals,” said Shena Seneca Tharnish, Vice President of Secure Networking and Cybersecurity Solutions at Comcast Business. “In the past year, SecurityEdge™ has successfully thwarted billions of threats, helping to protect tens of thousands of small businesses.”

The widespread use of internet-connected devices has given rise to a substantial surge in threat actors targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with malware, phishing, and botnets being the most common threats. Additionally, there is a concerning lack of security measures in place for mobile devices, as Comcast Business found that nearly 1 in 10 devices, on average, attempted to connect to domains associated with malware, phishing, or malicious bot activity.

“In our current digital age, the importance of safeguarding devices and data, regardless of their location, cannot be overstated. It’s critical for organizations of all sizes to stay secure in order to maintain trust from employees, customers, and other stakeholders,” said Jonathan Morgan, Vice President of Network Security Product Management at Akamai. “With Comcast Business’s SecurityEdge, customers can rest assured that they have the right tools and support in place to help protect their connected devices. We’re proud to be a key component in that solution with our Secure Internet Access services that protect businesses and families across the globe.”

The second annual Comcast Business Small Business Cybersecurity Report is based on anonymized threat data collected from fixed and mobile devices using our SecurityEdge™ service from July 2022 to June 2023. Additionally, the report features security insights from Akamai Technologies, Inc.

For additional information about Comcast Business SecurityEdge™ and the full portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/learn/internet/security-edge

