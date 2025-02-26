Comcast Business Offers Customers Enhanced Speeds, 99.99% Network Reliability, Quicker Deployment Over Nation’s Largest Converged Network

Direct connectivity solution now available to a million more businesses nationwide – enables symmetrical speeds, network reliability guarantee, and proactive monitoring

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its long-standing Dedicated Internet solution, providing symmetrical speeds, a guaranteed network uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA), and proactive network monitoring to a million more businesses across the country – all delivered over its advanced network.

Comcast Business Dedicated Internet is an advanced connectivity solution that has been delivering reliable, high-performance Internet services for over a decade. The expanded solution provides businesses a direct Internet connection with symmetrical speeds, robust SLAs including 99.99% network uptime, and proactive network monitoring and issue resolution – regardless of whether delivered over Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) or fiber. With these enhancements, businesses can expect faster installations, allowing them to scale operations seamlessly and efficiently.

Comcast Business Dedicated Internet is enabled by Comcast’s strong commitment to network advancement and innovation, with more than $80 billion invested over the last decade to enhance its technological capabilities and infrastructure. By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, Comcast proactively manages network performance, addressing potential issues before they impact customers, and provide an exceptional Internet experience. These enhancements extend to Comcast Business’s entire portfolio of Ethernet Transport solutions and allow the Company to bring new capabilities and innovations to even more businesses nationwide.

“This expansion dramatically broadens our lit-building footprint and allows us to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity far more rapidly and cost-effectively. Whether businesses need 50 Mbps or 400 Gbps, we’re ready with symmetrical speeds, robust SLAs, award-winning support, and a deep commitment to keeping our customers connected and protected,” said Christian Nascimento, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “Backed by our advanced network, Comcast Business continues to improve our speed, reliability, security, and intelligence. As Comcast continues to enhance the network, we plan to further expand Dedicated Internet to more than three times as many additional businesses in the coming year.”

Comcast Business Dedicated Internet delivers the reliability and performance businesses need for critical applications and offers:

Increased Speeds : More businesses can access enhanced symmetrical speeds – up to 200/200 Mbps over HFC and up to 400/400 Gpbs over fiber ­– facilitating seamless operations for high-demand applications.

: More businesses can access enhanced symmetrical speeds – up to 200/200 Mbps over HFC and up to 400/400 Gpbs over fiber ­– facilitating seamless operations for high-demand applications. Network Reliability Guarantee : With a robust SLA guaranteeing 99.99% network uptime, businesses gain peace of mind for critical operations.

: With a robust SLA guaranteeing 99.99% network uptime, businesses gain peace of mind for critical operations. Rapid Deployment : Installation timelines for Dedicated Internet over HFC can be as short as 30 days, allowing businesses to scale quickly.

: Installation timelines for Dedicated Internet over HFC can be as short as 30 days, allowing businesses to scale quickly. Proactive Network Monitoring : Advanced monitoring capabilities enable IT teams to optimize performance, making data-driven decisions to enhance connectivity and support operations.

: Advanced monitoring capabilities enable IT teams to optimize performance, making data-driven decisions to enhance connectivity and support operations. Network Scale: Comcast Business’s expansive reach, which spans 102+ countries and includes more than 50 points of presence, makes it an ideal choice for multi-site businesses.

“Comcast Business's expansion of its Dedicated Internet solution marks a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of enterprise customers,” said Rosemary Cochran, Principal and Co-Founder, Vertical Systems Group. “By offering robust SLAs and rapid deployment capabilities, Comcast addresses the critical demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity. This solution not only supports seamless operations but also empowers businesses with enhanced network performance and proactive management tools.”

