Comcast Business Names Tracy Pitcher Senior Vice President at Central Division Headquarters

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast has announced the appointment of Tracy Pitcher as Senior Vice President of Comcast Business at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Pitcher will lead innovating and implementing new strategies to bolster commercial business concentrated in Comcast’s largest operating division spanning 12 states.









“ Tracy is a proven growth leader with an outstanding record for driving innovation and delivering high-value customer solutions,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker. “ With her deep commercial and operations expertise, I am confident that we will continue to bring best-in-class connectivity and experiences to our business customers across the division.”

Pitcher joined Business Services in 2011 as the Senior Vice President of Operations at Corporate Headquarters, leading organizational effectiveness efforts across Comcast. She also served as Interim Senior Vice President of Business Services for the Northeast Division and Senior Vice President of the Greater Boston Region. Her most recent role was serving as the Senior Vice President of Comcast Business in the Northeast Division, where she was instrumental in leading critical aspects of service operations including Sales & Marketing, Service Delivery, Technical Operations, Engineering & Construction, Care, and Customer Experience.

Prior to joining Comcast, Pitcher held leadership positions at Charter Communications, AT&T Broadband, Time Warner Cable, and Thomson Consumer Electronics. Pitcher earned her Bachelor of Arts from Purdue University and graduated from Women in Cable Telecommunications’ (WICT) Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, the Harvard Business School Cable Executive Management Program, and Wharton Women’s Executive Leadership Program.

Pitcher has received multi-year recognition in CableFax’s “Most Powerful Women in Cable” issue and was profiled as one of six “Women Who Mean Business” in the Boston Business Journal.

About Comcast Business



Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking. For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:

Suzanne Forte



(cell) 404-955-4374



Suzanne_Forte@comcast.com