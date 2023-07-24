Comcast Business Kicks-off “Mobile Made Free” Event

New and existing Business Internet customers can get one line of Comcast Business Mobile Unlimited Intro free for a year from July 24th – September 21st

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced the kickoff of its “Mobile Made Free” event which allows eligible new and existing Comcast Business Internet customers to get one year of Comcast Business Mobile Unlimited Intro at no additional cost. Comcast Business Mobile offers customers flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure Wi-Fi hotspots, and potential savings to prepare businesses for whatever comes next. The promotional event starts today (July 24, 2023) and runs through September 21, 2023.





Now, more than ever, small business owners rely on connectivity to empower mobile workforces, keep pace with competition, and keep customers happy. Comcast Business Mobile was designed with business agility in mind, featuring the choice to pay for only what you need, the freedom to change data options or add new lines as teams grow, and the reliability of nationwide 5G and millions of secure Wi-Fi hotspots.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to provide additional value and support to our small business customers and their employees,” Eileen Diskin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “That is why for the first time ever, with the ‘Mobile Made Free’ event we are creating a unique mobile offer exclusively for our Internet customers, enabling them to stay connected, boost productivity and reduce costs – at an amazing value.”

Business Internet customers can mix-and-match Comcast Business Mobile’s two data options (Unlimited or By-the-Gigabyte) across multiple lines, giving them the freedom to find the right mobile plan for their unique needs. With Comcast Business Mobile, customers can manage up to 20 lines with data options at 20, 50 and 100 GB per month, giving them greater opportunity to stay connected and drive employee value.

To qualify for the “Mobile Made Free” event eligible customers must activate a new 100 Mbps or higher Internet package and new Unlimited Intro Mobile line. Existing 100 Mbps Internet package customers buying one Unlimited Intro Mobile line can get the second one free for a year. Other restrictions apply.

Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business service areas. To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile or to learn more about the “Mobile Made Free” event, visit: https://business.comcast.com/

